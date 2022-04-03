Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

APRIL 3, 2022, 10:30 AM UPDATE:

One of the top offensive tackles in the 2023 class, Chase Bisontis, narrowed his list of schools down to eight schools on Saturday night, including the Longhorns amongst the finalists.

The 6-foot-5, 290-pound Don Bosco Prep (NJ) star also included Texas A&M, Ohio State, Rutgers, Miami, Georgia, LSU, and Michigan State in his list of finalists.

Bisontis also holds offers from Alabama, Arizona State, Auburn, Clemson, Florida, Florida State, Michigan, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, USC, Tennessee, Wisconsin and many more.

March 31, 10:15 AM UPDATE:

On Thursday, 2023 Fort Worth (Texas) native linebacker S'Maje Burrell has shifted directions, cancelling his upcoming visit to Ohio State and now coming to Austin.

This is the second consecutive visit for Burrell who made the short trip to Austin just last weekend.

Credit to the coaching staff for bringing him back for a second straight weekend. As a junior for North Crowley High School (Fort Worth, TX), Burrell racked up 104 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, five sacks, four forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and one interception.

March 30, 10:15 AM UPDATE:

There is a new Texan being targeted by Steve Sarkisian's coaching staff.

On Tuesday evening, Houston native Josh White announced he had earned a scholarship offer to continue playing college football in Austin. Just a day prior, he announced intentions to enter the transfer portal after two years at LSU, which of course underwent a coaching change after the season.

Texas isn't alone in courting the former Houston (Texas) Cy Creek standout, as White has also announced offers from USC, Baylor, TCU, Nebraska, Miami and Colorado since the transfer portal news went public.

White, who saw action in 10 games as a true freshman in 2020, should have three seasons of eligibility remaining due to the pandemic year NCAA athletes were granted. He was recruited by the Tom Herman staff at UT while he was in high school.

March 26, 8:00 PM UPDATE:

On Saturday, elite 2023 receiver Jaquaize Pettaway announced his top 10 schools, including the Texas Longhorns.

Along with the Longhorns, Pettaway included Oregon, Georgia, Ole Miss, TCU, Oklahoma, LSU, Houston, Cincinnati, and Ohio State.

March 18, 5:00 PM UPDATE:

Texas is still in the mix for 2023 linebacker recruit Liona Lefau.

On Friday, the Kahuku (Hawaii) High School standout cut his list of some two dozen scholarship offers down to a top eight. In addition to the Longhorns, BYU, Michigan, Oklahoma, Oregon, Washington, USC and Utah made the cut.

"I loved my time in Austin when I went up last summer," Lefau told 247Sports' Blair Angulo. "It was good vibes and I liked coach Steve Sarkisian, as well. I have a good relationship with coach Jeff Choate and Jake Langi, so I still like it there.

"I want to go up for another visit soon."

Visits appear to be the next step in arguably the top prospect in Hawaii's recruitment and a return trip to Austin would help the Longhorns potentially make the next cutdown among contenders.

As a junior in 2021, Lefau helped Kahuku High to an undefeated state championship run.

March 17, 11:30 AM UPDATE:

David Hicks is already a well-known recruit in the college football world and Texas is still involved with the in-state star.

The Allen (Texas) High School star recently connected with Fan Nation's Brian Smith for more on his interest in Steve Sarkisian's program.

"I feel like the coaches at Texas are really cool," Hicks told Smith. "I have a really good relationship there. The people around Texas, too. It's a great environment."

Hicks added that his best relationship on the UT staff is with defensive line coach Bo Davis.

"Most definitely."

The pass rusher could visit Oregon, Oklahoma and others in the coming weeks. Official visits are likely in the summer, with the remainder likely taking in the place during the season.

A commitment is likely to come at the Under Armour Next All-America Game in January.

March 15, 1:30 PM UPDATE:

Vandegrift High School (Austin, Texas) talent Reece Beauchamp has announced his commitment with the Texas Longhorns on Wednesday.

Beauchamp will be added to a 2022 receiving class including Brenen Thompson and transfer receiver Isaiah Neyor (Wyoming). Here's what he had to say after the commitment:

“It’s been a long and tough process, but after lots of thought and prayer I’ve decided to commit to the University of Texas. I’m very thankful for all the other coaches who have recruited and believed in me.”

March 15, 12:30 PM UPDATE:

New Orleans (La.) Isidore Newman quarterback Arch Manning has officially announced his upcoming visits with Georgia on the weekend of March 19 and Texas on March 24.

Here's what Isidore Newman head coach Nelson Stewart had to say about the upcoming visits via 247Sports:

“He’s excited to watch practice, he’s excited to watch meetings. Really get a chance now that the pandemic has really passed to get in the weeds and watch how they coach and watch what they do and get a feel for the staff and organization of it. He’s most excited to watch practice. That’s what it’s about. That’s what he enjoys most about the game. He’s a meat and potatoes kid, it’s a work visit as much as anything and he wants to get into the quarterback room and see how it works.”

March 13, 4:30 PM UPDATE:

The Longhorns will take all the help they can get on defense as the team continues to add future talent for coach Steve Sarkisian.

And on Sunday, the Horns moved one step closer toward adding a piece to the linebacker corp, as 2023 linebacker S'Maje Burrell of North Crowley (Fort Worth, TX) announced on social media that Texas is one of 11 schools he's considering.

Along with Texas, Burrell is considering USC, Oklahoma, Baylor, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Ohio State, Oklahoma State, Utah, Texas Tech, and Florida State.

Burrell announced on social media Tuesday that he'll be making a visit to the Forty Acres on March 26.

March 9, 9:30 AM UPDATE:

One of the best in Texas still has the Longhorns in the mix.

Arlington (Texas) Sam Houston High School tight end Lafayette Kaiuway updated his list of contenders on Wednesday morning and several in-state programs made the cut, including the Horns.

The 6'5" talent was last in Austin in late January, before the NCAA dead period kicked in for the entire month of February. He also spent time in town in December after picking up the UT offer in late October. Assistant coach Jeff Banks is on the job of keeping the talented pass-catcher within state lines.

Kaiuway will attend the Under Armour All-American camp in Dallas this weekend.

March 7, 11:45 AM UPDATE:

Sunday's visit from TCU transfer prospect Ochaun Mathis looks to have gone about as well as possible, according to the former Horned Frog pass rusher.

Considering programs like USC, Ole Miss, Penn State and Nebraska along with UT, only one of those options offers him the chance to reunite with a former collegiate head coach in Gary Patterson. Now the official special assistant to the head coach under Steve Sarkisian, Patterson can help recruit prospects on campus and Mathis may be the biggest target yet.

The two posed together to wrap up a photo shoot on Sunday, capping a visit Mathis called "unforgettable" on his personal Twitter account shortly thereafter.

As a junior at TCU in 2021, Mathis racked up 45 tackles, including four tackles for loss and two sacks en route to All-Big 12 honors for the second year in a row. If he takes the pandemic year, Mathis could have up to two seasons of eligibility remaining.

March 5, 4:00 PM UPDATE:

Elite edge rusher Ochaun Mathis will take an unofficial visit to Texas on Sunday. Devon spent his whole collegiate career at TCU and will be attracted to team up with Gary Patterson in Austin.

March 4, 4:00 PM UPDATE:

Texas' spring football visitor list continues to grow.

Mikal Harrison-Pilot, of Temple (Texas) High School, is slated to be back in Austin on March 24, per On3's Texas site. The versatile prospect has as strong an offer list as any prospect in the class of 2023.

Harrison-Pilot, who last visited UT at the end of January before the dead period kicked in, is also scheduled to visit Houston and Oklahoma this weekend. He also saw Austin in person during the 2021 football season and prior.

The Longhorns offered the rising-senior, who can play any offensive skill position and anywhere in the back seven on defense at the next level, back in June 2021.

March 1, 9:15 AM UPDATE:

The NCAA's quiet period is here, meaning prospects visits are back on, and Texas will be busy hosting many of the best in-state and beyond in the coming weeks.

Arguably one of the top priorities within Lone Star State lines, Javien Toviano of Arlington (Texas) Martin, will be among the blue-chip prospects slated to spend time in Austin here soon. Per 247Sports, the initial date for a return trip is April 2. He spent time on campus last fall as well as in June.

Toviano, who was offered by national champion Georgia on Monday evening, will be at LSU this weekend to kick off his unofficial visit slate. The rising-senior defensive back recruit is a priority prospect for many programs and could begin to narrow his list in the spring months. UT originally offered by Steve Sarkisian's staff back on National Signing Day 2021.

As a junior, Toviano helped Martin High on both sides of the ball, primarily as a productive running back and of course as a standout in the secondary. He is committed to wrap up his prep career as an Under Armour All-American next January.

FEBRUARY 23, 12:00 PM UPDATE:

Texas' national reach continues to show on the recruiting trail. On Tuesday, California native and coveted 2023 recruit Rico Flores announced his top five programs and UT made the cut.

Georgia, Ohio State, Notre Dame and UCLA rounded out the top five the Folsom (Calif.) High School wide receiver released.

Texas originally offered the 2023 talent in June, while he visited Texas for the first time under Steve Sarkisian. The relationship has been maintained and UT remains in the hunt for one of the best in the country.

As a junior, Flores exploded with 1,157 yards receiving and 11 touchdowns on 81 catches over a 15-game season. He has scored two dozen touchdowns as a varsity contributor.

The Longhorns have yet to add a wide receiver in the class of 2023 to date.

FEBRUARY 19, 4:30 PM UPDATE:

One of the nation's top uncommitted running back recruits will soon see the 40 acres.

Cedric Baxter, a junior from Orlando (Fla.) Edgewater High School, will hit the visit trail this spring and a trip to see Texas is among the first he is scheduled to take.

"I'm going to Texas and Texas A&M at the end of March," he told Inside the Knights' Brian Smith. "And then I might go to Ohio State April 2 and Arkansas on April 16."

Baxter, who did not include Texas in his top 12 from late November, was initially offered by Steve Sarkisian's staff in mid June 2021. It appears the communication from new running backs coach Tashard Choice has improved the program's standing with one of the best backs in the class of 2023.

In 2021, Baxter was named the Offensive Player of the Year by the Orlando Sentinel following a season in which he rushed for 1,718 yards and 26 touchdowns for the Eagles. The program won 10 games in 2021.

FEBRUARY 18, 12:30 PM UPDATE:

A former SEC running back commitment and Texas have talked more and more of late.

Jerrick Gibson, a former Georgia prep star now playing running back at IMG Academy, is fresh on the market following a decommitment from Florida of late. The Longhorns have long been involved and new assistant Tashard Choice has increased communication with the rising-junior recruit.

"I talk to Coach Choice every Monday, that's my dog," Gibson told Sports Illustrated. "Everything is so genuine, he keeps everything real and doesn't sugarcoat it. He's gonna make sure you're okay and keep it how it is."

Gibson, who says he will take his time in making a commitment the second time around, also has a Georgia Tech offer, one of which came from Choice before he joined Steve Sarkisian's staff at UT.

February 14, 2022, 12:15 AM:

The Texas Longhorns landed a late-night commitment just after midnight on Valentine's Day morning, with talented 2024 defensive back/athlete prospect Aeryn "Bubba" Hampton pledging to the program.

Hampton became the second commitment of the 2024 class for the Horns, joining Aledo defensive back Jaden Allen, who is the younger brother of 2022 signee Bryan Allen.

Hampton played on both sides of the ball last season for Daingerfield hauling in 44 catches for 1, 029 yards and 12 scores, to go along with 22 carries for 300 yards and six touchdowns on the ground, as well as 74 tackles and nine interceptions on defense.

Hampton took also took five of his interceptions back for scores on his way to being named District 10-3A Division II Co-Utility Player of the Year.

February 10, 2022, 1:00 PM:

On Wednesday, the Texas Longhorns reached out to FCS All-American safety Darius Joiner who entered the transfer portal on Tuesday. Joiner had a chance to talk with Texas secondary coach and had the following words according to Inside Texas:

“We talked about the situation they have going on at Texas,” Joiner said. “He really got to know me, really just talking about me and who I was. He told me who he was, and he said we’ll go from there."

He continued, "Texas has a great history for football. That, along with the resources they have as a school. that would be a great opportunity for me if they would have me."

No official visit plans have been set yet.

go from there.”February 8, 2022, 4:00 PM:

Elite 2023 defensive back Braxton Myers released his top schools on Monday. Along with the Longhorns, Myers included USC, Ole Miss, TCU, Notre Dame, Michigan, Arkansas, Auburn, Cal, Clemson, Florida State and LSU.

JANUARY 27, 2022, 6:00 PM:

Texas continues its push for the most famous football recruit in the land.

Multiple reports say UT sent multiple assistant coaches into New Orleans (La.) Isidore Newman High School on Thursday to get a fresh look at quarterback Arch Manning.

The 2023 NFL legacy has had numerous coaches making the stop in the area to see his work on the basketball court and/or to check in with his head coach Nelson Stewart.

Manning visited UT during the summer and fall and has a high affinity for Steve Sarkisian and the offense that is to be run in Austin for years to come. Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss, LSU, Clemson, and many other programs are in the mix for the class of 2023 recruit.

There is no set timetable for a decision from Manning, who does not seem to be in a rush to make a final call in the process.

JANUARY 20, 2022, 5:25 PM:

Texas has made the list of finalists for elite Tyler Legacy defensive lineman Jordan Renaud, who released his top-8 on Thursday afternoon.

Alongside the aggies, Miami, Florida State, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, TCU, Michigan, and Alabama are amongst the finalists for the 6-foot-4, 250-pound 2023 recruit.

Renaud also has offers from Florida, Baylor, Auburn, LSU, Ole Miss, and Tennessee among many others.

JANUARY 20, 8:00 AM UPDATE

Another coveted transfer with considerable experience is considering Texas.

Latavious Brini, Georgia graduate defensive back who saw starting reps for the bulk of the Bulldogs' national title run in 2021, told Whole Hog Sports the Longhorns are on the shortlist of potential transfer visit destinations he is expecting to see in short order.

After entering the transfer portal a week ago Thursday, the 6'2" Brini has taken a visit to Arkansas and former UGA assistant coach Sam Pittman. He has plans to see campuses like Mississippi State, Louisville, and potentially others before a decision is to be made.

Brini, who is expecting the 2022 college football season to be his last, appeared in 12 games this year, registering 38 total tackles, including 2.5 for loss and eight passes defended. The breakup number was second on the UGA roster in 2021.

The lengthy defensive back, native to Miami, Fla., wishes to enroll at his school of choice in time to play spring ball. The add/drop window for classes at Texas this semester closes on Wednesday, February 2.

JANUARY 19, 9:00 AM UPDATE

Texas has been busy on the recruiting trail from the traditional sense as well as in the transfer portal, and another important target will be on campus Wednesday.

According to On3, coveted Wyoming transfer wide receiver Isaiah Neyor will be in Austin on Wednesday. The Texas native has already committed to Tennessee in the portal but has continued to take visits, most recently to Ole Miss.

Neyor has great size at 6'3" and he is coming off of a banner 2021 for the Cowboys, hauling in 878 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns. His potential addition would mark the second notable and productive pass catcher to join the program through the portal, following Alabama's Jahleel Billingsley, who committed to UT after his visit over the weekend.

Texas offered the Fort Worth (Texas) Lamar product, who has at least two seasons of eligibility remaining, just before the New Year. He picked Tennessee as his transfer destination on January 8.

JANUARY 18, 9:00 AM UPDATE

The Arch Manning watch is back on.

The most talked-about recruitment in the nation appears to be headed well into the New Year but Texas hasn't slowed in its efforts for the class of 2023 NFL legacy quarterback.

Of course the Longhorns aren't alone as Georgia, Ohio State, Alabama, Florida, Ole Miss and several others continue to court the New Orleans native, with many college football coaches attending Manning's basketball games at Isidore Newman High School.

Texas is expected in later this week, according to 247Sports, as quarterbacks coach AJ Milwee will be making the trek to New Orleans to see Manning work on his athleticism and overall basketball game. Many programs have been doing the same as new offers, like the one from Oklahoma, and interest continue to make the recruitment one of the toughest to track going forward.

“Arch isn’t in any hurry,” Newman head coach Nelson Stewart said. “He really wants to be thorough.”

Manning has never released a group of top schools, and he likely won't, so any predictions or forecasts on where the decision could be headed down the line is quite premature.

JANUARY 16, 3:00 PM UPDATE

Texas has a red hot recruiting class coming to Austin but the transfer portal will play a major role in building out the 2022 roster for Sark and co. as well.

The biggest splash of the offseason has already gone Texas' way, with Quinn Ewers transferring from Ohio State, but getting the new arm weapons in the passing game is a clear priority.

One of the most productive college players on the move made a stop in Austin over the weekend and there is a connection or two to Sark's staff.

Jahleel Billingsley, who has played tight end at Alabama for the last several seasons including two under Sark and then tight ends coach Jeff Banks, is reportedly now heading for a reunion with his former coach, committing to Texas on Sunday.

Accompanied by his family on a visit over the weekend, the hybrid pass-catcher made his decision quickly.

At Alabama the tight end broke out under Sarkisian in 2020, hauling in 18 passes for 287 yards and three scores. Despite less game time in 2021, Billingsley followed it up with similar production in his 17 catches for 256 yards and three more touchdowns.

The junior, who technically has two seasons of eligibility remaining, has averaged 15-plus yards per catch in college and will bring an element to the UT offense not yet seen under the current administration.

JANUARY 6, 12:32 PM UPDATE: The Texas Longhorns offered an elite 2023 secondary player on Thursday, in John Paul Catholic II (Tallahassee, FL) defensive back, Makari Vickers.

Vickers was offered by Texas running backs coach Tashard Choice, who just recently joined the staff.

Vickers also holds offers from Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Tennessee and many others.

DECEMBER 28, 11:00 AM UPDATE: On Monday, the Texas Longhorns extended an offer to elite defensive lineman Jared Verse.

Verse recently entered the transfer portal after a season at the University at Albany. During his freshman season, Verse dominated accumulating 52 total tackles, 11.5 tackles for a loss and 9.5 sacks.

Along with the Longhorns, Verse has received offers from Florida, Oklahoma, USC, and Tennessee among many others.

DECEMBER 9, 2:00 PM UPDATE:

The Texas staff has been traveling across the country visiting recruits. Most recently head coach Steve Sarkisian paid a visit to elite 2022 LB Harold Perkins.

In addition to Sark, the Longhorns brought along special teams coach Jeff Banks, safeties coach Blake Gideon, secondary coach Terry Joseph and defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski to make the pitch.

Perkins listed Texas, Texas A&M, LSU as his top three schools. He is set to make the announcement on January 2nd.

DECEMBER 8, 8:00 PM UPDATE:

One of the best in Texas is back on the recruiting market.

Cameron Williams, of Duncanville (Texas) High School, announced his intentions to back off of a longstanding commitment to the Oregon Ducks. Announcing the news via social media, it follows the transition of UO head coach Mario Cristobal to Miami, where he was announced earlier this week.

Williams had been committed to Oregon since July 1. Prior to the pledge, the massive trench talent had a top group consisting of Texas, Oklahoma and Oregon. With transition at the other two programs, UT is the most stable among his top options from the summer months.

Williams took his official visit to Austin in late June, less than two months after earning the offer.

DECEMBER 8, 9:45 AM UPDATE:

Texas will be receiving a visit from one of the most talented wideouts in the 2022 class in Green Oaks (Shreveport, LA) native Decoldest Crawford.

Crawford began preparing for the visit just hours after his de-commitment from LSY on Tuesday, with the official date still yet to be determined.

Standing 6-foot-1 and weighing 178 pounds, Crawford finished his career at Green Oaks with 119 catches, 2,013 yards, and 17 touchdowns.

Alongside the Longhorns and Tigers, Crawford also holds offers from Arizona State, Arkansas, Michigan State, Missouri, Ole Miss, Penn State, USC, and many more.

DECEMBER 6, 6:30 PM UPDATE:

One of the best in Texas -- or even America -- is back on the recruiting market.

Kelvin Banks, the in-state star offensive tackle long committed to Oregon, has backed off of the pledge. The news came hours after Duck head coach Mario Cristobal elected to leave Oregon for his alma mater, Miami, as its new head coach Monday.

Banks announced the news via social media.

Banks, who is likely to be considering Texas, Texas A&M and others, is ranked as the No. 2 offensive tackle recruit in the SI99 rankings. He last visited Texas unofficially for the Kansas game in mid-November.

DECEMBER 6, 9:10 AM UPDATE

In search of a major playmaker for the 2023 class, the Texas Longhorns have hit the recruiting trail hard in recent weeks.

On Sunday, some of that work paid off, with one of the top players in the 2023 class, Longview (TX) wide receiver Jalen Hale, adding the Longhorns to his list of finalists.

Alongside the Longhorns, Hale listed Alabama, LSU, Ohio State, Georgia, Michigan, USC, Florida, Ole Miss, Oregon, Oklahoma State, and Texas A&M among his finalists.

DECEMBER 5, 5:45 PM UPDATE

The Texas Longhorns have officially completed their visit with the former No. 1 QB in the 2022 class Quinn Ewers, following an in-home meeting with head coach Steve Sarkisian.

Ewers, who reclassified to the 2021 class and enrolled early with Ohio State entered his name into the transfer portal last week.

Per reports, Ewers is now currently on a visit to Texas Tech and will visit TCU on Monday.

DECEMBER 3, 2:11 PM UPDATE

In search of a significant amount of help along the offensive front, the Texas Longhorns have been hitting the recruiting trail hard for a few key prospects at all positions on the line.

And that hard work has been paying off, with St. John Bosco (Bellflower, CA) interior offensive lineman Earnest Greene naming the Longhorns amongst his top 10. Greene also had Georgia, Alabama, and Ohio State on his list of finalists.

Greene, who ranks as Sports Illustrated's No. 9 interior offensive lineman, is the latest elite offensive lineman to add the Longhorns to his list of finalists, along with Atascocita (Humble, TX) tackle Kam Dewberry (Texas, A&M, and OU), and Todd Beamer (Federal Way, WA) tackle Malik Agbo (Texas, OU, Miami, and Auburn).

Oddly enough, Texas QB commit Maalik Murphy specifically referenced all three of these offensive linemen, along with Bowie (Arlington, TX) tackle/guard Devon Campbell, to Longhornscountry.com in a recent interview, and that he has focused his efforts on recruiting them to. the 40 Acres.

Vitals: 6'5", 335 pounds

School: Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco

Recruiting: Considering Ohio State, Texas, Arizona, others

Greene is a wide body playing against the nation's top competition and clearing pathways anyway. His snap quickness, punch and extension stun defenders and he works with better leverage than a 6'5" frame may suggest. As he matures and re-shapes his body for the college game, enhancing his clear strengths and minimizing some of what we don't see on tape, Greene may be a prospect we regret not having higher on out board, but we will have close eyes on him this fall as California gets back to a full fall schedule.

DECEMBER 2, 7:50 PM UPDATE

One of Texas's greatest weaknesses was protecting the quarterback. The Longhorns will have the chance to improve if they can receive a commitment from elite OL Kam Dewberry.

Dewberry announced his final three on Thursday night including the Oklahoma Sooners, Texas A&M Aggies and Longhorns.

DECEMBER 2, 12:50 PM UPDATE

Texas still has a chance for Harold Perkins.

It's not speculation or even scoop, but from the elite linebacker recruit himself. The Cypress (Texas) Cy Park star announced the news Thursday via social media.

In addition to Texas, where he has spent considerable time this fall, Texas A&M and LSU also remain under consideration. The senior star out of the Lone Star State will make a final decision public at the 2022 Under Armour All-America Game on January 2.

Texas still has a top 10 recruiting class of 2022 despite losing several commitments at the end of November.

DECEMBER 2, 11:10 AM UPDATE

On Thursday, the Texas Longhorns extended an offer to elite 2023 cornerback Daylen Austin. At six-foot-one, the California product has garnered interest across the country throughout the past year.

Austin currently holds offers from Michigan, Alabama, Georgia, Notre Dame, Michigan State, and USC.

DECEMBER 1, 6:26 PM UPDATE

2022 Texas QB Target Devin Brown has officially found a new home, after committing to Ohio State on Wednesday afternoon.

Brown will immediately begin to compete with his former fellow 2022 classmate Quinn Ewers, who reclassified and enrolled early with the Buckeyes this past spring.

Alongside the Buckeyes and the Rebels, Brown was also heavily considering the University of Texas as a destination and had offers from Arizona State, Arizona, USC, Michigan State, and Notre Dame.

DECEMBER 1, 1:20 PM UPDATE

Texas Longhorns coaches Steve Sarkisian, AJ Milwee and Terry Joseph will reportedly be making their way to Louisiana on Thursday to visit with the Longhorns top target in the 2023 class, Isidore Newman (New Orleans, LA) quarterback Arch Manning.

LSU's Jake Peetz and Ole Miss offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby will also travel to meet Manning on Wednesday.

This will be the second time that Sarkisian has visited Manning in New Orleans after Sark took a visit to Isidore Newman for one of Manning's games in October.

The Longhorns have long been thought to be in a good position with Manning, with Texas and Georgia reportedly the two favorites for his per Brooks Austin of Dawgs daily.

One of the reasons for that good position is Milwee, who serves as the Longhorns quarterbacks coach, and has an excellent relationship with Manning.

“I like (Milwee) a lot,” Manning told 247Sports last spring. “I can relate to him because he’s younger. It seems like we’re friends almost. I like him a lot. He’d be a cool guy to get to play for. Hopefully, he doesn’t get too many job offers and he stays there. He’s a good guy. I really like everyone I’ve met and have enjoyed building relationships and meeting different guys.”

Manning will not make a decision until next spring at the earliest, in a process that could very well last into the Summer.

December 1, 10:00 AM UPDATE

Since the departure of Lincoln Riley, the Sooners have had many decommits and transfers leave the program.

One of those commits, Xavion Brice, met with Texas special teams coach Jeff Banks on Tuesday afternoon. Following the meeting, the ATH is now set to visit Texas on Dec. 10.

Brice scored 12 touchdowns and three interceptions during his senior year at Seguin High School (Arlington, TX).

NOVEMBER 29, 9:00 AM UPDATE

Texas has lost multiple verbal commitments of late, but could it bounce back with a flip of its own?

Several UT pledges have been hinting at a flip since the weekend and a top target spent time connecting with Maalik Murphy, Justice Finkley and other future Longhorns early Monday morning.

Kobie McKinzie had been committed to Oklahoma for nearly two years before issuing a decommitment late Sunday night as the Lincoln Riley to USC news became official. He is one of six Sooner pledges, between the class of 2022 and 2023, to back off of a pledge to play in Norman over the first 24 hours of the shocking move being made.

A Lubbock (Texas) Lubbock-Cooper standout linebacker, McKinzie was once committed to local Texas Tech as a young high school player.

NOVEMBER 27, 4:30 PM UPDATE

Texas' class of 2022 took another hit over the weekend. After losing running back pledge Jamarion Miller on Thanksgiving, it lost California linebacker commitment Eoghan Kerry on Saturday.

The Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei standout issued the statement on social media amid rivalry weekend.

The senior, listed at 6'3", 225 pounds, initially picked Texas over double-digit options back in August. Utah has offered since the pledge while UCLA, Arizona, Colorado and others were previously in the mix.

Kerry has helped Mater Dei to its No. 1 prep ranking nationally, fresh off of a Southern Section championship win over rival Servite.

Texas now stands at 20 football commitments in the class of 2022 cycle.

NOVEMBER 26, 6:30 PM UPDATE

Alabama raided Texas in the 2021 recruiting cycle, signing seven from the Lone Star State. It hasn't had nearly as much success in the 2022 cycle, but it snagged a big one over the holiday weekend.

Jamarion Miller, the Tyler (Texas) Legacy running back who had been committed to Texas football since June, flipped his pledge to the Crimson Tide.

Miller took an official visit to Tuscaloosa in October and announced his decision to leave the Longhorn recruiting class was final.

Texas now sits with just one running back on board in the class of 2022 in SI99 recruit Jaydon Blue.

NOVEMBER 24, 6:30 PM UPDATE

Texas Longhorns 2022 quarterback target Devin Brown has de-committed from USC, just one week before the end of the 2022 season, and less than one month from the early signing period.

Brown visited the 40 Acres for the Longhorns 57-56 loss to Kansas and has been a major emphasis for the Longhorns despite the presence of Maalik Murphy on the commitment list.

NOVEMBER 22, 10:00 AM UPDATE

Evan Stewart, from a perception standpoint, may be the most important recruit in the country for Texas football.

The in-state wide receiver, who is also a track star, was once committed to the program and has frequented campus since decommitting. He was at Alabama over the weekend and continues to consider UT, Texas A&M and others.

Stewart told 247Sports he may need more time to make a final decision.

“I wasn’t planning on the 15th,” Stewart said.

There is no timetable for a final decision relative to the Early Signing Period opening December 15. Stewart still has multiple official visits at his disposal should his recruitment extend into next year. The traditional signing window opens February 2, 2022.

Could a delay in this recruitment be good or bad news for UT?

NOVEMBER 19, 1:00 PM UPDATE

Despite the loss to Kansas, the recruiting visitor weekend was huge at Texas for the overtime game, and more information continues to come out following the trips for many of the top names in attendance.

There is no doubt the offensive line is where some of the top targets remain for Steve Sarkisian and company, and at least from a social media perspective, the time Kam Dewberry spent in Austin went over well.

The massive linema has been active in the week gone by, including interactions with UT coaches and assistants, before providing a look at his photo shoot on Friday.

The Humble (Texas) Atascocita offensive lineman is one of the best in the country, ranking as its No. 78 overall recruit per Sports Illustrated. The senior is considering programs like Alabama, Ohio State and Texas A&M in addition to UT.

The weekend in Austin was his final official visit, he reports.

Early National Signing Day is December 15, the first day recruits can sign a National Letter of Intent.

NOVEMBER 16, 9:00 AM UPDATE

Some poked fun at a video recorded by SI99 linebacker Harold Perkins laughing at the Texas vs. Kansas game, but the on-field product put forth by the Longhorns isn't as big a deal as fans think.

After the visit, Perkins told On3 that he wasn't tied to the current success of the program on Saturdays.

“No, the struggles haven’t hurt,” Perkins said. “Only because the staff just got there this year. You can’t put that on them. The staff is real. Texas fans are crazy. The city is crazy. I love crazy people.”

The Cypress (Texas) Cy Park star, ranked as the nation's No. 37 prospect regardless of position and of course one of the most coveted in Texas in the class of 2022, has visited Austin three times this fall alone.

Texas A&M and LSU are viewed as the primary competition for Perkins, who appears to be in no rush to make a final decision. The new hire in Baton Rouge will likely have a shot to make a final pitch to one of the Lone Star State's best before the Early Signing Period opens up on December 15.

NOVEMBER 15, 2:30 PM UPDATE

The Texas Longhorns are in desperate need of offensive line help in the upcoming 2022 recruiting class, and on Monday, one of their top targets, Malik Agbo announced the plans for his decision.

The Todd Beamer (Federal Way, WA) offensive tackle not only confirmed his decision plans, however but also confirmed the Longhorns amongst his finalists.

Agbo was in Auburn visiting the Auburn Tigers this past weekend.

NOVEMBER 12, 12:30 PM UPDATE

Texas' recruiting weekend with Kansas in town just got bigger. As we get closer to kick off, multiple reports confirm a few primary targets will be back in Austin.

In the class of 2022 alone, within state lines, elite offensive linemen Devon Campbell, Kam Dewberry, and Cameron Williams will each be among the visitors at the 40 Acres. Campbell and Dewberry are members of the SI99 national ranking, still undecided at this time.

Williams is a longtime Oregon football commitment, but he has been considering a few other programs along the way. This confirms Texas' inclusion in the race for him down the stretch.

Any combination of Longhorn signees from the top remaining offensive line prospects within state lines would be big individual wins on the trail, but also address perhaps the biggest non-quarterback need in the college football recruiting class of 2022.

NOVEMBER 11, 4:00 PM UPDATE

One of the top tight-ends in the 2023 class Walker Lyons announced his top 11 schools on Thursday.

Ole Miss currently sit in prime position to land Lyons. Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns will continue recruiting Lyons going into the near future.

NOVEMBER 11, 9:40 AM UPDATE

Look who is coming back to Austin.

As the Longhorns look to bounce back at home against Kansas this weekend, plenty of top recruits in the class of 2022 and well beyond will be in attendance.

In the class of 2023, a familiar name will be back at DKR, in the form of Rueben Owens.

The junior out of El Campo (Texas) High School is of course a one-time Texas football commitment who Steve Sarkisian and company would love to get back into the fold. The running back originally committed to UT in February, but backed off of the pledge in June.

Owens burst onto the scene with a gaudy 2020 campaign and he has been even better as a junior, already over the 2,000-yard rushing mark in 10 games. Not only has he scored 36 touchdowns to this point, but he's averaged 13.3 yards per carry along the way.

Texas A&M, Alabama and others are also pursuing arguably the top running back in the 2023 cycle.

NOVEMBER 7, 3:00 PM UPDATE: On Saturday, one of the top defensive lineman in the 2023 class David Hicks Jr. included Texas in his top 11 schools.

As a three-sport athlete, Hicks possesses unique quickness and physical dominance to establish success in the next level. Texas A&M currently leads the race to land Hicks.

NOVEMBER 3, 8:15 AM UPDATE:

Arch Manning will focus on his high school football team for the rest of 2021. He took his last unofficial game visit over the weekend, to Clemson, wrapping up a busy fall of trips to college campuses.

The 2023 recruit's head coach at New Orleans (La.) Isidore Newman, Nelson Stewart, connected with Fan Nation sister site All Clemson for more, all but confirming the timeline for the phenom's college commitment.

"I think ideally you'd like to maybe get it done by the spring but he's not holding himself to any sort of timetable," Stewart said. "I think he's not going to rush anything. I think for him, it's all about the process of really being thorough and really all about the right fit. Like he always says, when you know, you'll know."

At this point it shouldn't surprise to see the family doing its due diligence before making the critical verbal commitment decision. A lot can and will change in the coming months.

"I think he's just really being mature about it," Stewart added. "He's not gonna rush and he's gonna be sure he makes the right choice for himself. He takes his role seriously. And commitment is something that he's just had. It's a commitment to attend the university and it's not something that he takes lightly."

Plenty remains to be seen in the most hyped recruitment in recent college football history, one Ole Miss is of course in the thick of. Manning has now taken unofficial game visits to Texas, Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss and now Clemson. Schools like LSU and SMU have been linked to the junior, too, though his camp has never put out a list of favorites.

Don't expect Manning, who doesn't use social media and has a private Instagram account, to drop a conventional list of favorites.

With the timeline pretty firm into next year, Manning won't make a call until all the coaching carousel dust settles beyond December, where he will have a better idea of exactly who he is likely to play for at the next level.

Does the timeline help or hurt Steve Sarkisian and Texas' chances at the generational talent?

NOVEMBER 2, 5:00 PM UPDATE

On Tuesday, the Texas Longhorns extended an offer to recent TCU decommit Matthew Golden.

This is the second player separating with the Horned Frogs since the departure of head coach Gary Patterson. In 2021, Golden caught 63 catches for 1,125 yards with 9 touchdowns (10 games).

NOVEMBER 1, 4:20 PM UPDATE

The top offensive line prospect in the Lone Star State will soon see Austin.

According to Nick Harris of 247Sports, Devon Campbell will visit Texas on an official basis in two weeks, when the Kansas Jayhawks are in town.

The Arlington (Texas) Bowie standout is ranked as the No. 1 interior offensive line recruit nationally by Sports Illustrated, checking in as the No. 22 overall recruit in the class of 2022.

Campbell has already taken official visits to Alabama, Oklahoma and USC this year and LSU looks to be in position to receive the final multi-day say from the Texan. Those programs, along with UT, make up the senior's top five, originally released this summer.

Steve Sarkisian's staff re-offered Campbell, who also plays defensive line at times on Friday nights, not long after taking the job, in late January of this year.

OCTOBER 23 4:00 PM UPDATE: The Longhorns have offered 2022 elite receiver Antonio Williams.

South Carolina and Ole Miss currently appear to be the favorites to land Williams currently.

OCTOBER 21 1:00 PM UPDATE: 2023 DL Recruit Kelby "Showtime" Collins names Texas in his final eight schools.

Other schools in the running are Alabama, Clemson, Florida, Texas A&M, Georgia, Auburn, and South Carolina.

October 18, 2:00 PM UPDATE: On Sunday, 2023 prospect Ashton Cozart included the Texas Longhorns in his top six schools.

The Texas native receiver is also considering Alabama, TCU, Oklahoma, Miami and Texas A&M. Cozart has been watching from afar and seems to be impressed with Longhorns receiver Xavier Worthy.

October 15, 8:00 PM UPDATE: On Friday, elite defensive end Khurtiss Perry narrowed his list down to five schools.

The 2022 Alabama native included the Tide, Clemson, Aubur, Central Florida along with the Longhorns.

October 12, 12:00 PM UPDATE: On Tuesday, elite offensive tackle Malik Agbo announced his official visit date this upcoming week.

Agbo will take in the Oklahoma State matchup set for Saturday morning in Austin. Amid recent struggles on the offensive line, head coach Steve Sarkisian and Kyle Flood will do everything in their power to persuade Agbo to choose the Longhorns.

Agbo is also currently considering LSU, Oklahoma, Auburn, Florida and Miami.

SEPTEMBER 30, 12:00 PM UPDATE: The Texas Longhorns extended an offer to 2024 ATH Derrick McFall on Thursday.

As quarterback and cornerback, McFall possesses unique speed and will continue to garner interest in the near future.

SEPTEMBER 29, 12:00 PM UPDATE: On Wednesday, the Texas Longhorns extended a scholarship offer to elite 2023 cornerback Caleb Downs.

The three-sport athlete has received many offers including Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, Florida, LSU, Notre Dame and numerous others. In 2020, Downs recoreded 57 tackles, 14 pass breakups and four interceptions.

SEPTEMBER 25, 6:00 PM UPDATE: On Saturday, elite 2024 quarterback Dylan Raiola announced that he had received an offer from the University of Texas.

Raiola currently holds numerous offers including Georgia, Baylor, Florida State and now the Longhorns to name a few. The prospect was present during Saturday's big 70-35 Texas win over Texas Tech.

SEPTEMBER 22, 4:00 PM UPDATE: Elite 2023 edge rusher Matayo Uiagalelei is set to visit the Forty Acres this upcoming weekend.

As the younger brother of Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, the Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco product remains a prime target for Texas going into the near future. Uiagalelei will be in attendance for the Texas Tech game on Saturday.

SEPTEMBER 21, 7:00 PM UPDATE: On Tuesday, the Texas Longhorns extended an offer to elite 2024 linebacker Colin Simmons.

Simmons currently holds offers from Marshall, Michigan State and Southern Methodist University. The stock of Simmons is steadily rising as he continues to receive offers.

SEPTEMBER 14, 2:00 PM UPDATE: On Tuesday, elite 2023 linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. revealed his top 12 schools including the Texas Longhorns.

Alongside the Horns, Hill also named some other prestigious universities including Alabama, Oklahoma, Michigan and LSU.

SEPTEMBER 8, 1:23 PM UPDATE: The Texas Longhorns have landed amongst the finalists for arguably the top offensive line prospect in the 2023 class, Southeast Polk (Des Moines, IA) offensive tackle, Kayden Proctor.

Alongside the Horns, Proctor also named Iowa, Iowa State, Alabama, Georgia, Clemson, Oklahoma, Notre Dame, Ohio State, LSU, Florida and Texas A&M in his final grouping.

SEPTEMBER 6, 3:11 PM UPDATE: The Longhorns are once again in the mix of finalists for another talented pass catcher, in St. James (LA) wideout Shazz Preston, who named Texas in his top-4 on Monday.

One of the top pass catchers in the state of Louisiana for the 2022 recruiting class, Preston has been compared to Oklahoma State's Tylan Wallace, due to both his ability to play multiple receiver positions and his ability to win one on one contested battles in the air.

Alongside the Horns, Preston also listed LSU, Alabama, and Georgia in his top-4.

SEPTEMBER 6, 2:30 PM UPDATE: On Monday, Alabama native defensive lineman Justice Finkley announced his commitment date.

Finkley is set to make the decision on Thursday, September 9th and will most likely come down to Texas and Alabama.

September 4, 7:30 PM UPDATE: On Saturday, elite 2023 receiver Johntay Cook announced that he's down to 12 schools including the Longhorns.

Cook included some other prominent universities including Alabama, Ohio State and Oklahoma. Expect to continue seeing Cook rise the ladder of the 2023 recruiting class.

