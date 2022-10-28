OCTOBER 27

The Arch Manning era, at least in principle, is just around the corner after all. After some back-and-forth on potentially playing basketball for his senior season, Anwar Richardson reports the Manning camp has opted for early-enrollment at Texas.

It means Manning will be on campus in Austin come January, instead of later in the year in May or June, when traditional enrollees kick off their collegiate career.

The elite recruit, pegged top 10 overall by SI.com and No. 1 overall by other outlets, recently broke Peyton and Eli’s career passing records at New Orleans (La.) Isidore Newman High School.

OCTOBER 26

Texas has long been after one of the top wide receiver classes in the 2023 cycle and one of the best of the bunch is still considering the program despite a commitment elsewhere.

DeAndre Moore, star at Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco, has ben committed to Louisville since May but Texas and Georgia continue to press for a potential flip. Moore and his family are likely to take an official visit to Austin next month, though the date isn't locked in just yet.

"I've had a great relationship with Sark (Steve Sarkisian) and Coach (Jeff) Banks since eighth grade when he offered me to Alabama, so I've been knowing him for a while," Moore told SI All-American. "When I visited Texas I got to see the city. I love Austin. Austin is like L.A. away from L.A. really."

But the similarity to his hometown is just one factor in what's increasingly sounding like the perfect fit in Austin.

"Not to mention Coach (Brennan) Marion. Coach Marion is probably one of the best receiver coaches there is. He's a player's coach really. I know I can go there and he can develop into the best player I can be, so that's really why Texas is so appealing to me."

The 6-foot, 185-pound playmaker got to visit Texas during the offseason and reflected on the trip.

"I went out there with my family and I got to really tour the city," he said. "Really spend some time with Coach Marion. Got to pick his brain a little bit. Ask him a few questions about how I can get better and I just loved it really."

Moore is set to enroll at his program of choice in January.

OCTOBER 25

UT is still in the mix for one of the nation’s top pass rushers.

Tausili Akana, a Hawaii native with north of 40 scholarship offers to his name, announced a top 10 on Tuesday morning. In addition to Texas making the cut, Texas A&M, Hawaii, Notre Dame, LSU, Alabama, Utah, Oklahoma, Penn State and Tennessee also made the top group.

Akana is well-traveled thus far in the recruiting process, originally visiting Austin back in the summer of 2021. He returned to campus as the Longhorns kicked off the season in September, for an official visit.

LSU and Oklahoma also had Akana on campus for in-season official visits, while Texas A&M is scheduled to receive one in November.

OCTOBER 16

One of Texas’ top remaining offensive targets will soon be in town.

Per On3, Duce Robinson will be making an official visit to Austin on November 12 when TCU is in town. The No. 1 tight end in the country, per the SI99, Robinson has been busy on the visit trail since the summer months. USC, Georgia and Alabama have already hosted him for an official visit.

Robinson recently told Longhorns Country about his interest in Steve Sarkisian’s program, admitting “it would be fun” to link up with Arch Manning at the next level.

OCTOBER 15

Coming off their 49-0 shutout win over the Oklahoma Sooners, the Texas Longhorns are set to host the Iowa State Cyclones in Austin Saturday morning.

And in town to take in the festivities is Longhorns 2023 Isidore Newman (LA) quarterback commit Arch Manning. Take a look:

Manning is joined by his high school teammate and fellow Texas 2023 commit, tight end Will Randle.

OCTOBER 12

Texas has one of the top recruiting classes in America for the 2023 cycle, but it has room left for new additions ahead of National Signing Day come December.

A new name to monitor on that front learned the good news on Tuesday, as Jelani McDonald announced the news of his new Texas football offer on social media. The two-way Waco (Texas) Connally star, who also plays basketball, has been a verbal commitment to Oklahoma State football since July 1.

Even before the offer news came down, the 6-foot-2, 190-pound prospect had been alluding to taking a visit to Austin relatively soon. Earlier in the week, On3 reported he will likely visit this weekend with Iowa State in town.

Many top Texas commitments, including Arch Manning, are expected back in Austin for the Big 12 matchup, so tracking McDonald is worth some attention moving forward.

OCTOBER 11

There was no shortage of reaction from the college football world following Texas' statement win over Oklahoma on Saturday.

From commentators to coaches, fans and of course recruits -- plenty was said.

For Texas commitment Cedric Baxter, the top back in the nation in the SI99 rankings, it was more proof of concept in how Steve Sarkisian utilized running backs in the win.

"I think the way they just used the backs speaks for itself and why I committed there," Baxter told SBLive.

Star back Bijan Robinson rushed for 130 yards and a pair of scores while reserves Roschon Johnson and Keilan Robinson each averaged better than 6 yards per carry as well. The trio added six catches for 79 yards and a score (Robinson) in the win, too.

OCTOBER 4

Arch Manning will be back in Austin this month.

The elite recruit, who just broke his uncles passing records at Isidore Newman High School in New Orleans, will take an unofficial visit to campus the weekend of October 15 when Iowa State is in town. The news was first reported by Inside Texas.

Manning , who committed to Texas and spurred the nation's hottest recruiting run in June, has led Newman to a 4-1 record thus far in 2022. The quarterback has started on varsity since his freshman season in 2019.

Texas holds a top-five consensus recruiting class of 2023 to date.

OCTOBER 3

Yet another top commitment for the Longhorns will take a visit to the Alabama Crimson Tide, in New Iberia (LA) safety Derek Williams, according to a report from On3's Sam Spiegelman.

The visit to Tuscaloosa will be an unofficial one for Williams.

“This visit does loom large,” Spiegelman said. “Pete Golding is leading the recruitment for Derek Williams. Pete Golding is you know, he signed a player from New Iberia Westgate last year from Danny Lewis, who was wanted by LSU and Florida. He’s been a the lead guy and Derek’s recruitment for several years so I think that this visit has been a long time coming. Along with Alabama, LSU, Texas A&M, Miami are all still shooting their shot with Derek Williams."

Williams currently sits as the No. 2 safety and the No. 32 overall player in the 2023 SI99.

SEPTEMBER 29

According to a report, Longhorns defensive back commitment Malik Muhammad will take an official visit to Tuscaloosa for the Crimson Tide's matchup against Mississippi State.

It will be the fourth visit for Muhammad to Tuscaloosa.

He will also take a visit to Texas A&M on October 29 against Ole Miss. Muhammad's highschool teammate, Jayvon Thomas, is currently committed to the Aggies.

Muhammad originally committed to the Longhorns in July of this past summer.

SEPTEMBER 21

In the wake of their loss of Jalen Hale to Alabama on Wednesday, the Texas Longhorns are set to receive an official visit from Louisville wide receiver commit DeAndre Moore of St. John Bosco (Bellflower, CA), per reports.

Moore de-committed from Oklahoma in January before committing to Louisville on May 31.

Moore has visited Texas before, most recently in the spring of this year.

According to the report, Moore will visit for one of the Longhorns' two home games in in November.

SEPTEMBER 20

The Texas Longhorns will hope to continue their recruiting momentum on Wednesday, September 21, with the announcement of wide receiver commitment Jalen Hale.

Hale will make his announcement at 12:30 pm live on the Longview Gameday Facebook and Youtube pages, and will be deciding between the Longhorns, Alabama Crimson Tide, and Georgia Bulldogs.

Hale is a fan of both Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers, and incoming commit Arch Manning, which could give the Horns and Edge.

"It definitely helps Texas that Quinn Ewers is on campus because he can spin it," Hale told 247 Sports. "After Quinn, my QB would be Arch Manning so that's another thing that I look into."

SEPTEMBER 16

The Longhorns are set to host three elite visitors for their matchup vs. the UTSA Road Runners on Saturday, including two current commits in safety Derek Williams and running back Cedric Baxter.

2024 recruit Jordon Johnson-Rubell will also make the trip to Austin.

One of the top safety recruits in the 2024 class, Johnson-Rubell currently holds offers from Texas, Oklahoma, Oregon, TCU, and Texas A&M among others.

SEPTEMBER 8

Texas is set to receive a major visitor this weekend when Phoenix (Ariz.) Pinnacle SI99 tight end Duce Robinson heads to the 40 Acres for the Longhorns matchup against the Alabama Crimson Tide.

"I’m going to take my official for the Texas-Bama game," Robinson told Longhorns Country. "I’m really looking forward to it. Me and coach (Jeff) Banks have been talking for a while. I visited up there last year at the end of July, and I really enjoyed my time there."

Robinson, who stands 6-6 and weighs in at 225 pounds, could fit a variety of needs for the Longhorns from his tight end spot, whether it be lining up on the line, in the slot, or as an outside receiver in the red zone.

And as evidenced by his 2021 season, in which he caught 60 passes for 972 yards and eight touchdowns, while also taking snaps as a rusher and even a quarterback at times, he could handle the load.

SEPTEMBER 2

One of Texas' top remaining football targets, Longview (Texas) High School wide receiver Jalen Hale, is closing in on a verbal commitment.

The SI99 prospect, who says he is down to Texas, Texas A&M, Alabama and Georgia, may be thinking about cutting the list ahead of the decision -- at least privately.

On3's Chad Simmons reports two teams emerging at the forefront of the race, including the next two he is set to visit in Alabama and Texas. Hale will be in Tuscaloosa this weekend and then will see the Longhorns host the Crimson Tide in Austin on September 10.

Hale is planning on revealing his college commitment on September 21.

