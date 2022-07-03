Skip to main content

Mammoth DL Sydir Mitchell Commits To Texas

The Longhorns stay red hot on the recruiting trail with their latest commitment

Oradell (NJ) defensive lineman Sydir Mitchell is the latest prospect to give his pledge to the Texas Longhorns amid a historic wave of recruiting momentum.

This momentum began when the Longhorns landed the nation’s top overall player, quarterback Arch Manning.

The Longhorns proceeded to land nine more commitments before Mitchell announced his decision on CBS Sports HQ.

The 6-5, 335-pound Mitchell chose the Longhorns over Texas A&M, Georgia, and Miami.

Mitchell has long been a priority for Bo Davis, the Texas defensive line coach. It wasn’t until Mitchell’s recent official visit to Austin that the Longhorns were able to move into a position of strength in his recruitment.

Texas desperately needs bodies on defense that can help stop the run. They gave up 202.8 yards per game on the ground in 2021 which ranked 111th among FBS schools. Mitchell provides the traits needed to be an elite force against the run.

In three seasons at Bergen Catholic, Mitchell recorded 77 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, and six sacks.

Mitchell becomes the 18th commitment of the 2023 class for Steve Sarkisian. He joins fellow defensive lineman, Dylan Spencer of C.E. King (Houston, TX), as the lone commits along the interior of the defensive front for the Longhorns. 

