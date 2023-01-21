Jan. 20

The Longhorns landed one of the top pitchers, and the No. 5 prospect in Florida in the 2026 class, Mills Carrillo out of Wesley Chapel (FL).

Carillo is the fourth recruit of Texas' 2026 class, and is one of the top prep arms in his class. He features a four-pitch repertoire, with a fastball that sits in the low 90's despite being only 14. His other pitch offerings could develop into plus pitches, as he has shown excellent command and an ability to get swings and misses.

Want to see the Horns in action? Get your Texas Longhorns game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here to Subscribe to the Longhorns Country Newsletter

Want even more Texas Longhorns? Check out the SI.com team page here

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen.