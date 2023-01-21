Skip to main content

Longhorns Land Top 2026 RHP Mills Carrillo | Longhorns Baseball Recruiting Tracker

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Stay up to date with all things Longhorns baseball recruiting as they look to continue to add elite talent to the 40 Acres.

Jan. 20 

The Longhorns landed one of the top pitchers, and the No. 5 prospect in Florida in the 2026 class, Mills Carrillo out of Wesley Chapel (FL). 

Carillo is the fourth recruit of Texas' 2026 class, and is one of the top prep arms in his class. He features a four-pitch repertoire, with a fastball that sits in the low 90's despite being only 14. His other pitch offerings could develop into plus pitches, as he has shown excellent command and an ability to get swings and misses. 

Want to see the Horns in action? Get your Texas Longhorns game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

tyrese hunter 23
Play
Men's Basketball

No. 7 Longhorns vs West Virginia: Preview & How to Watch

The longhorns hope to bounce back with a road visit to Morgantown to face the Mountaineers.

By Adam Glick
Adonai Mitchell
Play
Football

Georgia Transfer WR AD Mitchell Commits to Texas

The Texas Longhorns have added a big play pass catcher to their wide receiver room, with Georgia Bulldogs transfer, AD Mitchell.

By Matt Galatzan
micah-1024x683
Play
Recruiting

Five-Star WR Micah Hudson No Longer Visiting Texas

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

By Longhorns Country Staff

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here to Subscribe to the Longhorns Country Newsletter

Want even more Texas Longhorns? Check out the SI.com team page here

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen.

tyrese hunter 23
Men's Basketball

No. 7 Longhorns vs West Virginia: Preview & How to Watch

The longhorns hope to bounce back with a road visit to Morgantown to face the Mountaineers.

By Adam Glick
Adonai Mitchell
Football

Georgia Transfer WR AD Mitchell Commits to Texas

The Texas Longhorns have added a big play pass catcher to their wide receiver room, with Georgia Bulldogs transfer, AD Mitchell.

By Matt Galatzan
micah-1024x683
Recruiting

Five-Star WR Micah Hudson No Longer Visiting Texas

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

By Longhorns Country Staff
trey-owens-ut
Recruiting

Longhorns Hosting Star-Studded Junior Day Recruiting Weekend

Texas has an impressive list of visitors heading to the 40 Acres this weekend.

By Matt Galatzan
AD Mitchell
News

Georgia WR AD Mitchell Visiting Longhorns

The Texas Longhorns have a big visitor on campus, in former Georgia wideout, Adonai 'AD' Mitchell

By Matt Galatzan
marcus carr 2112
Men's Basketball

Longhorns' Marcus Carr Named to Prestigious Award Watch List

Texas Longhorns guard Marcus Carr continues to be recognized for his stellar play this season.

By Zach Dimmitt
steve sarkisian casey cain 33
Football

2023 Texas Longhorns Spring Game Date Announced

Longhorns' top three recruiting class takes center stage at Orange-White scrimmage.

By Adam Glick
USATSI_19794002
Men's Basketball

March Madness Bracket Predictions: Where Do Longhorns Land?

The Texas Longhorns are looking to earn their highest seed in the NCAA Tournament since 2008.

By Zach Dimmitt