Longhorns Land Top 2026 RHP Mills Carrillo | Longhorns Baseball Recruiting Tracker
Jan. 20
The Longhorns landed one of the top pitchers, and the No. 5 prospect in Florida in the 2026 class, Mills Carrillo out of Wesley Chapel (FL).
Carillo is the fourth recruit of Texas' 2026 class, and is one of the top prep arms in his class. He features a four-pitch repertoire, with a fastball that sits in the low 90's despite being only 14. His other pitch offerings could develop into plus pitches, as he has shown excellent command and an ability to get swings and misses.
Want to see the Horns in action? Get your Texas Longhorns game tickets from SI Tickets here!
No. 7 Longhorns vs West Virginia: Preview & How to Watch
The longhorns hope to bounce back with a road visit to Morgantown to face the Mountaineers.
Georgia Transfer WR AD Mitchell Commits to Texas
The Texas Longhorns have added a big play pass catcher to their wide receiver room, with Georgia Bulldogs transfer, AD Mitchell.
Five-Star WR Micah Hudson No Longer Visiting Texas
Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class
Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here to Subscribe to the Longhorns Country Newsletter
Want even more Texas Longhorns? Check out the SI.com team page here
Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.
Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen.