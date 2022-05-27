Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

Under new head coach Steve Sarkisian, the Longhorns recruiting momentum is hitting full-force, and as a result, recruits who were once thought to be unattainable, are now beginning to take a hard look at the makings of what Sarkisian is building in Austin.

MAY 27, 4:25 UPDATE

One of the nation's fastest rising safeties has locked in an official visit to Texas.

Jayden Bonsu (Hillside, NJ) is scheduled to take an official visit to Texas on June 24-26.

Along with Texas, Miami, Michigan State, and Ohio State are scheduled to receive an official visit from Bonsu.

Bonsu has yet to visit the Longhorns. The Texas staff will have to knock this visit out of the park if they want a chance to land the talented out-of-state safety.

MAY 26, 4:30 PM UPDATE

One of the top LB/EDGE prospects in the state of Texas has included the Longhorns in their top group.

Derion Gullette (Marlin, TX) released his top seven schools on Thursday afternoon.

Along with Texas, Texas A&M, Miami, Alabama, Ohio State, Florida, and Oklahoma made the cut.

Gullette most recently visited the Longhorns in April. He is set to return to Austin for an official visit from June 24-26.

MAY 26, 12:00 PM UPDATE

Two visits in three months from one of the top passers in America?

Texas will take it, and it appears all but set for California native Julian Sayin. Per Adam Gorney of Rivals, the rising-junior recruit will be back in Austin for a visit on June 11. LSU and Alabama will also get trips that week.

The passer was in town for a visit back in April, getting one-on-one time with Steve Sarkisian and all in the process. UT offered the QB back in June of 2021.

Sayin, now over two dozen scholarship offers, has become a well-traveled talent. Even Texas has already hosted him multiple times ahead of what could be one of the most contested recruitments in the 2024 class.

As a sophomore at Carlsbad (Calif.) High School, Sayin threw for 2,769 yards and 34 touchdowns against just five interceptions while completing a whopping 71% of his passes along the way.

MAY 25 7 PM UPDATE

The Longhorns will miss out on arguably the top offensive lineman in the state of Texas, in Permian (Odessa, TX) product Harris Sewell after he removed the Longhorns from consideration, a source close to Sewell told LonghornsCountry.com.

Sewell had put Texas into his top-5 finalists when it was released back in April, alongside Texas A&M, Clemson, Oklahoma and Alabama.

Somewhere along the way, however, the Longhorns lost their intrigue.

Sewell has official visits scheduled for Texas A&M and Clemson planned this summer, per reports.

MAY 25 UPDATE

Lamar (Arlington, TX) offensive lineman Isaiah Robinson released a list of finalists, this week, putting the Longhorns amongst 12 other schools.

Auburn, Baylor, California, Grambling, LSU, Oklahoma State, Prairie View A&M, USC, TCU, Tennessee, and Texas A&M all made the cut for Robinson.

May 24, 7:55 UPDATE

One of the nation's top defensive backs has the Longhorns in his top eight group.

Javien Toviano (Arlington, TX) dropped is top eight schools on Tuesday evening.

Along with Texas, Texas A&M, Georgia, LSU, Ohio State, Michigan, Oregon, and Alabama made the cut.

Texas most recently hosted Toviano for a visit in January. They will look to get him back on campus for an official visit either in the summer or the fall.

MAY 24, 6:45 PM UPDATE

One of the nation's top running backs has set an official visit to Texas.

Cedric Baxter Jr. (Orlando, FL) will be in Austin for an official visit from June 10th-12th.

Tashard Choice, the Texas running back coach, has formed a strong relationship with Baxter in his short time on the Texas coaching staff.

The Longhorns are battling Texas A&M, Arkansas, Florida, and Miami for Baxter's signature.

MAY 23 UPDATE

One of the best all-around backs in the Southern footprint is considering Texas down the stretch of his recruitment.

Jeremiah Cobb, the Montgomery (Ala.) Catholic standout, trimmed a long list of offers down to just six on Monday afternoon.

Along with Texas, Auburn, Georgia, Clemson, LSU and Tennessee made the cut. The Longhorns are among the most recent offers for the versatile back, offering him a scholarship while he visited Austin for the 2022 spring game.

Cobb has since focused on spring football before shifting gears back to recruiting on Monday.

MAY 21 UPDATE

One of the top defensive backs in Florida has Texas in his top group.

Announced Saturday afternoon, Makari Vickers has a list of heavy hitters still in the mix as he dropped his top eight schools. The Tallahassee (Fla.) John Paul II Catholic star has UT in the mix along with Georgia, Alabama, Oklahoma , Michigan, Oregon, Florida State and Miami.

Vickers was in town for the first time in April, visiting Austin over multiple days. According to 247Sports, he has an official visit set to Oklahoma for early June, leaving four remaining official visits before a decision is to be expected.

MAY 20 UPDATE

One of the top available transfers on the market will take an official visit to Texas, per Max Olson.

The Athletic reports James Madison's Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey, an FCS All-American who registered 116 tackles, including 9 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks in 2021, will take a trip to UCF this weekend and Texas soon after. Texas A&M could also get a trip out of the linebacker.

"Who doesn't want to play football in Texas?" he told Orangebloods. "I feel needed, I feel wanted there. Every coach on the entire staff has probably reached out to me."

Tucker-Dorsey, who has one year of college eligibility remaining, has announced transfer offers from Texas A&M, Auburn, Ole Miss, UCF and Texas since announcing his intent to hit the transfer portal on May 17.

The standout linebacker is looking to make a decision relatively soon.

MAY 18 UPDAT E

Texas has a date scheduled to host one of its top offensive line targets for an official visit.

Ian Reed, the local standout out of Vandegrift High School, confirmed official visit plans to Austin for the weekend of June 24th on Tuesday evening via social media.

Reed has a top 10 including the Longhorns, Texas A&M, Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State and others. A trip to Clemson, another contender, is expected in the month of June as well.

Texas initially targeted Reed with an offer in January, a day before he was back on campus. He has been back in town for multiple official visits since.

MAY 16 UPDATE

The Texas Longhorns offered one of the top tight end prospects in the country for the 2023 class on Monday, in Fairmont Preparatory Academy's (Anaheim, CA) pass-catcher Collins Acheampong.

Acheampong also holds offers from Michigan, Washington, Miami, Oregon, UCLA, USC, LSU, and Utah, among many others.

MAY 14 UPDATE

Arguably the top defensive target on the Longhorns 2023 board, Texas linebacker Target Anthony Hill has set four of his five allotted official visit dates. As of now, the Longhorns will be one of the teams receiving an official visit, alongside Oklahoma from June 3-5, Alabama from June 10-12, and USC from June 17-19. Hill has already been to Austin multiple times throughout the last few months, and the Longhorns were included in the release of his Top-6 Schools this spring. Hill does plan to take an unofficial to College Station to see Texas A&M from July 29-31. Matt Galatzan - Sports Illustrated

MAY 13, 12:30 PM UPDATE

Texas is a finalist for one of the best in Alabama.

Trussville (Ala.) Hewitt-Trussville defensive lineman Hunter Osborne, who has amassed some 40 scholarship offers to date, trimmed his list to a final sx on Friday and the Longhorns are in the thick of it.

In addition to UT, Alabama, Auburn, LSU, Tennessee and Clemson made the list of finalists. Osborne has also scheduled multiple official visits for the month of June, including Auburn, Clemson and Tennessee to date.

Could Texas soon get him on campus?

UT is the most recent of the scholarship offers into Osborne's recruitment, pulling the trigger via Bo Davis just 10 days ago. The interest is high enough in the program for the Horns to have made the cut anyway.

In the 2022 cycle, Texas signed his close friend and fellow Husky defensive lineman Justice Finkley, a member of the SI99 rankings.

MAY 9, 12:30 PM UPDATE

Texas made the cut for the top defensive duo in Alabama on Sunday.

Both Montgomery (Ala.) Carver High School defensive lineman James Smith and Qua Russaw announced a top 11 on Mother's Day and the Longhorns were among the top programs.

Smith's picks came via Instagram.

Almost all of the programs overlapped between the pair, including UT and Texas A&M in addition to in-state powers Alabama and Auburn.

The pair have taken considerable recruiting visits together and have discussed becoming a package deal to date.

MAY 7, 2:50 PM UPDATE

One of the top players in the class of 2024 is now a Texas target.

Desmond Ricks, the Virginia native now at Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy, announced the Longhorn extension on Friday. UT joins droves of top programs chasing the lengthy cornerback, who has recently taken in trips at Florida State and Alabama.

USC offered one of the top rising-junior recruits earlier in the week as coaches stop by to evaluate talent at IMG Academy.

Ricks could be one of the country's most recruiting non-quarterbacks in the cycle when all is said and done.

MAY 5, 6:50 PM UPDATE

Les Hassell/Longview News-Journal Elite wide receiver Jalen Hale of Longview High School has narrowed his list to six schools. Texas, Texas A&M, Georgia, Alabama, USC, and Ohio State are all still in the running for his talents. Jalen Hale Twitter Hale will be a majority priority for the Longhorns. A big-bodied receiver, Hale stands 6-foot-2 and weighs 175 pounds, and has plenty of space to fill his body out as he gets into a college strength and conditioning program. Hale finished his junior season with 50 catches for 1,154 yards and 14 touchdowns and was a Texas 7-5A-I first-team all-district selection as a junior.

MAY 4, 10:15 AM UPDATE

Texas has come calling for one of the top class of 2023 defensive line recruits in the country.

On Wednesday morning, Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson standout Peter Woods announced a new scholarship offer from the program via Bo Davis.

Woods, who announced a final four of Alabama, Clemson, Florida and Oklahoma at the end of March, confirmed to Sports Illustrated's John Garcia, Jr. that the UT extension was not too late to factor into the mix.

In fact, an initial trip to Austin now appears possible as Woods sets up official visits.

"I’ve never been out there, but I’m going to talk to my family about possibly making that one of my visits," Woods said.

MAY 1, 12:30 PM UPDATE

Texas remains in the hunt for a top defensive line target.

Sydir Mitchell, the Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic standout up front in the class of 2023, cut his list on Sunday and the Longhorns made the top group.

"The d-line coach (Bo Davis), I really like him," Mitchell told 247Sports. "I was able to go out there and see a spring practice, and that was really good. The practice was physical and tough. It was really good."

Texas A&M, Georgia, Tennessee, Kentucky, Rutgers, Miami, LSU and Auburn also made the cut for Mitchell.

APRIL 29, 1 PM UPDATE

The Texas Longhorns' quest to rebuild the trenches took another positive step forward on Friday when they landed in the top-5 for talented Wakeland (Frisco, TX) offensive lineman Connor Stroh.

Stroh also listed Arkansas, Texas A&M, Florida and Auburn in his top group alongside the Longhorns.

He also holds offers from Tennessee, Stanford, Ole Miss, Michigan State, Florida State, SMU, Indiana, Baylor, California, and Cincinnati, among others.

APRIL 23, 2022, 10:00 PM UPDATE

After the conclusion of the Orange-White Spring Game on Saturday night, the Longhorns received some exciting news.

2023 Aldine Eisenhower (Houston) receiver Ryan Niblett announced on social media that he has committed to Texas. The announcement came shortly after 2023 DeSoto running back Tre Wisner announced his own commitment to the Horns, which now gives Texas five hard commits for the class of 2023.

Niblett will get to learn under the wing of new Texas receivers coach Brennan Marion, who Steve Sarkisian has repeatedly called a "technician" at teaching receivers.

APRIL 23, 2022, 3:15 PM UPDATE:

Cedric Baxter is down to five.

The Orlando (Fla.) Edgewater star running back has been busy on the visit circuit this spring and now he's cutting his list for good. Texas remains in the mix, too, he announced on Saturday.

Baxter has taken multiple trips to UT, including one with his parents to kick off the month of April.

"They loved Texas," Baxter told SI. "I have a great relationship with Coach (Tashard) Choice.

"I watched them practice, I sat in meetings and I was with Bijan (Robinson) and Roschon (Johnson). They were telling me how happy they were there, and they were showing me Austin. It wasn't really all ball."

Florida, Miami, Texas A&M and Arkansas round out the top group for one of the top running back recruits in the class of 2023.

APRIL 22, 2022, 4:30 PM UPDATE:

One of The Longhorns' top linebacker targets in the 2023 class, Derion Gullette, released his top-12 finalists on Friday, listing the Longhorns amongst the final group. Alongside the Longhorns, Gullette listed Ohio State, Notre Dame, Auburn, Oregon, USC, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Alabama, LSU, North Carolina and Miami in his group. A do-it-all talent for Marlin (TX) High School, Gullette played both linebacker, wide receiver, and punter. In 2021 on defense, Gullette finished with 125 tackles, five tackles for loss, three sacks, three forced fumbles, a fumble return for a touchdown, and two interceptions. On offense, he had 62 catches for 1430 yards and 14 scores. Gullette was named the 8-3A-I Co-MVP in his Junior Season. He was also named to the Super Centex First Team as a wide receiver by the Waco Tribune, and a Class 3A first-team all-state selection at wide receiver and punter by the TSWA.

APRIL 20, 2022, 8:30 PM UPDATE:

One of the best in Texas has trimmed his list and the Longhorns remain in play.

Dallas (Texas) South Oak Cliff defensive back Malik Muhammad announced a move from more than 40 scholarship offers down to just six.

Muhammad also included Texas A&M, Alabama, Florida, Miami and Michigan among his top choices. He was at Alabama, A&M and Miami most recently. He is among the most coveted defensive recruits in the country as a two-way talent checking in at 6'1", 175 pounds.

APRIL 18, 2022, 3:40 PM UPDATE:

One of the top pass catchers in the class of 2023 is down to a handful of programs with a commitment date set.

Rico Flores, the Folsom (Calif.) High School star, announced plans to commit on July 3 between programs Texas, Georgia, Ohio State, Notre Dame and UCLA.

The rising-senior standout had more than two dozen offers to choose from but appears set to pick one of the five programs. He is fresh off of a trip to Columbus for a closer look at the Buckeyes and has plans to see Notre Dame and Georgia according to 247Sports.

Texas had him on campus last summer, when he was presented with the scholarship offer from the program. A return trip to Austin is possible before the decision, Flores told Greg Biggins.

APRIL 18, 2022, 2:45 PM UPDATE:

Texas is still in the hunt for one of the best from the Northeast.

Jayden Bonsu, a defensive back projection out of Jersey City (N.J.) St. Peter's Prep, announced a top 10 on Sunday. Texas made the cut along with Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State, Penn State, Michigan State, USC, Oregon, Oklahoma and Miami.

Bonsu most recently visited Ohio State and Oklahoma. He was targeted and offered by UT back on February 2.

APRIL 16, 2022, 7:45 PM UPDATE:

Texas is still in it for one of the nation's top pass rushers.

Desmond Umeozulu, the Springdale (Md.) Flowers High school pass rusher with three dozen offers to his name, trimmed his list to a top nine on Saturday.

Along with the Longhorns, Ohio State, Penn State, Georgia, North Carolina, Pitt, Clemson, Maryland and South Carolina made the cut. The 6'4", 230-pounder was just in Austin for an unofficial visit to kick off the month of April and figures to be a candidate to get him on campus again before all is said and done.

Umeozulu, who is committed to the Under Armour All-America Next Game, was originally targeted by Texas with an offer in February.

APRIL 14, 2022, 1:00 PM UPDATE:

One of the top class of 2024 recruits will return to Austin this weekend.

Colin Simmons, the Duncanville (Texas) standout pass rusher with two dozen scholarship offers to his name, announced plans to be back at Texas for another visit.

The rising-junior recruit has been to Texas A&M, Arkansas and TCU of late, but did see Austin in person in January. He originally picked up the scholarship offer during the 2021 season, back in September.

APRIL 13, 2022, 12:00 PM UPDATE:

Texas has plenty of in-state targets, especially in the trenches, and one of the most important cut his list on Wednesday.

Harris Sewell, rising-senior recruit at Odessa (Texas) Permian, trimmed more than 20 scholarship offers to just five and the Texas Longhorns are still very much in the picture, he announced.

Sewell also has Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Alabama and Clemson in the mix for his services. The in-state star has been to UT, A&M and Clemson most recently.

Texas originally got involved for Sewell more than one year ago, offering in February of 2021.

APRIL 11, 2022, 10:30 AM UPDATE:

The Texas Longhorns are in need of help and depth at all levels of the defense, but particularly at linebacker, where DeMarvion Overshown sits as the only reliable option.

And on Monday, UCLA linebacker transfer Caleb Johnson revealed to 247Sports that he has narrowed his choices down to Miami and the University of Texas.

“They fit everything I’m looking for,” Johnson said. “They’ve got great fanbases and locations as a bonus.”

Johnson was once a member of the 2019 recruiting class for the Horns, signing a letter of intent and enrolling at the 40 Acres.

Johnson then transferred to Fullerton College, and eventually ended up at UCLA, before making his way back to the transfer portal.

APRIL 8, 2022, 10:30 AM UPDATE:

The Longhorns are still in the mix for one of the best in the state.

Temple (Texas) athlete Mikal Harrison-Pilot, who can play skill positions on offense or defense at 6', 190 pounds, cut his list of more than 40 scholarship offers down to a dozen.

Texas made the cut along with TCU, Houston, Florida, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Southern Cal, Cal, Oregon, Michigan, Florida State and Baylor.

Harrison-Pilot recently visited Stanford and Cal, but spent time in Texas before that point. Oklahoma and Houston also hosted him in March.

At this point, there appears to be no timetable for a decision.

APRIL 6, 2022, 8:30 PM UPDATE:

On Wednesday, elite 2023 running back Javin Simpkins announced his top five schools.

Along with the Longhorns, Simpkins included Arkansas, Georgia Tech, Louisville and UCF. The Longhorns running back room is currently the strongest its ever been and Simpkins is certainly taking note:

APRIL 3, 2022, 10:30 AM UPDATE:

One of the top offensive tackles in the 2023 class, Chase Bisontis, narrowed his list of schools down to eight schools on Saturday night, including the Longhorns amongst the finalists.

The 6-foot-5, 290-pound Don Bosco Prep (NJ) star also included Texas A&M, Ohio State, Rutgers, Miami, Georgia, LSU, and Michigan State in his list of finalists.

Bisontis also holds offers from Alabama, Arizona State, Auburn, Clemson, Florida, Florida State, Michigan, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, USC, Tennessee, Wisconsin and many more.

March 31, 10:15 AM UPDATE:

On Thursday, 2023 Fort Worth (Texas) native linebacker S'Maje Burrell has shifted directions, cancelling his upcoming visit to Ohio State and now coming to Austin.

This is the second consecutive visit for Burrell who made the short trip to Austin just last weekend.

Credit to the coaching staff for bringing him back for a second straight weekend. As a junior for North Crowley High School (Fort Worth, TX), Burrell racked up 104 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, five sacks, four forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and one interception.