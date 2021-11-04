Texas Lands Elite 2023 Safety Commitment

Skip to main content
    • November 4, 2021
    Texas Lands Commitment From Elite 2023 Safety Jamel Johnson

    Texas added its first commitment of the 2023 class on Thursday
    The Texas Longhorns added an elite defensive prospect to their 2023 commitment list on Thursday morning, when Seguin (Arlington, TX) safety Jamel Johnson pledged to the program. 

    Johnson becomes the first commitment of the 2023 class for Texas, after El Campo (TX) running back Reuben Owens de-committed over the summer. 

    Johnson also comes in at a position of great need for the Longhorns, who have struggled in pass defense throughout the first year in Pete Kwiatkowski's new defensive scheme. 

    Johnson picked the Longhorns over offers from Alabama, Auburn, Baylor, Florida State, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Michigan State, Oklahoma, Penn State, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, USC, and Utah.

    A first-team all-district performer last season as a sophomore, Johnson has helped lead Seguin to a 6-3 overall record, as well as a 5-1 district mark. Johnson also was named the District 5-5A II freshman of the year in 2019

    Johnson excels in run support and is a hard-hitting, physical defensive back, that is not afraid to get his hat dirty and make a tackle. 

    A superb athlete, Johnson sees action on both sides of the ball for the Matadors and has four carries 64 yards, as well as five carries for 68 yards on the season.

    Texas already has commitments from multiple defensive backs in the 2022 class, including elite Aledo (TX) safety Bryan Allen, who in combination with Johnson, could form an elite safety grouping for the future. 

