Under head coach Steve Sarkisian, the Longhorns recruiting momentum is hitting full force.

As a result, recruits who were once thought to be unattainable, are now beginning to take a hard look at the makings of what Sarkisian is building in Austin. It could result in a top five class when all the dust settles in the class of 2023.

Stick with Longhorns Country for all of the latest updates in recruiting, below, as they come in.

SEPTEMBER 2 UPDATE

One of Texas' top remaining football targets, Longview (Texas) High School wide receiver Jalen Hale, is closing in on a verbal commitment.

The SI99 prospect, who says he is down to Texas, Texas A&M, Alabama and Georgia, may be thinking about cutting the list ahead of the decision -- at least privately.

On3's Chad Simmons reports two teams emerging at the forefront of the race, including the next two he is set to visit in Alabama and Texas. Hale will be in Tuscaloosa this weekend and then will see the Longhorns host the Crimson Tide in Austin on September 10.

Hale is planning on revealing his college commitment on September 21.

