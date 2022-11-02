Longhorns Ranked No. 4 Overall in Updated SI Recruiting Rankings

Winning is important in any sport. For coaches, it guarantees job security while for the players, it guarantees playing time.

This is especially true at the college level, where winning means coaching staffs across the country have it that much easier on the recruiting trail.

After all, it is much easier to recruit high school athletes to a program known for winning. Just ask Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide.

For Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns, the winning is still a slight work in progress. They've shown strides of improvement this season but the jury is still out on their ability to string together consistent performances.

However, despite a lack of definitive results, Sarkisian has had no trouble recruiting at Texas so far.

In fact, his 2023 recruiting class is the No. 4 overall class per Sports Illustrated's latest rankings.

The crown jewel of the class is undoubtedly quarterback Arch Manning, with his commitment spurring a wave of commits to join him in Austin. Among those joining Manning is receiver Johntay Cook II, who made it known he planned to follow Manning wherever he ended up.

Now, as the Longhorns sit at 5-3 on the season, Sarkisian will continue to hit the recruiting trail hard.

If he can show that he can win on a consistent basis at Texas, recruiting will only become easier.

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here to Subscribe to the Longhorns Country Newsletter

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen.