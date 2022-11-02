Skip to main content

Longhorns Ranked No. 4 Overall in Updated SI Recruiting Rankings

Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff continue to stay hot on the recruiting trail.

Winning is important in any sport. For coaches, it guarantees job security while for the players, it guarantees playing time. 

This is especially true at the college level, where winning means coaching staffs across the country have it that much easier on the recruiting trail. 

After all, it is much easier to recruit high school athletes to a program known for winning. Just ask Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide. 

For Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns, the winning is still a slight work in progress. They've shown strides of improvement this season but the jury is still out on their ability to string together consistent performances. 

However, despite a lack of definitive results, Sarkisian has had no trouble recruiting at Texas so far. 

In fact, his 2023 recruiting class is the No. 4 overall class per Sports Illustrated's latest rankings

The crown jewel of the class is undoubtedly quarterback Arch Manning, with his commitment spurring a wave of commits to join him in Austin. Among those joining Manning is receiver Johntay Cook II, who made it known he planned to follow Manning wherever he ended up. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Steve Sarkisian
Play
Football

Steve Sarkisian Says Longhorns are 'Committed' for Season's Final Stretch & Kansas State

Texas Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian has faith in the mindset of his players headed into the final stretch of the season, beginning with a matchup against the Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday.

By Zach Dimmitt
vaughn1
Play
Football

Kansas State Offensive Players to Watch vs. Longhorns in Week 9

The Wildcats have one of the best all-purpose players in America at their disposal.

By Michael Gresser
Kyle Flood
Play
Recruiting

Texas a Finalist for Alabama OL Lang

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

By Longhorns Country Staff

Now, as the Longhorns sit at 5-3 on the season, Sarkisian will continue to hit the recruiting trail hard. 

If he can show that he can win on a consistent basis at Texas, recruiting will only become easier. 

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here to Subscribe to the Longhorns Country Newsletter

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen.

In This Article (1)

Texas Longhorns
Texas Longhorns

Steve Sarkisian
Football

Steve Sarkisian Says Longhorns are 'Committed' for Season's Final Stretch & Kansas State

Texas Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian has faith in the mindset of his players headed into the final stretch of the season, beginning with a matchup against the Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday.

By Zach Dimmitt
vaughn1
Football

Kansas State Offensive Players to Watch vs. Longhorns in Week 9

The Wildcats have one of the best all-purpose players in America at their disposal.

By Michael Gresser
Kyle Flood
Recruiting

Texas a Finalist for Alabama OL Lang

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

By Longhorns Country Staff
Steve Sarkisian
Football

Longhorns Make Cut for 1st College Football Playoff Rankings

The Texas Longhorns made a somewhat surprising appearance in the first installment of the College Football Playoff rankings.

By Zach Dimmitt
DeMarvion Overshown
Football

Longhorns LB DeMarvion Overshown Named A Semifinalist for Butkus Award

The Longhorns standout linebacker had his success this season recognized by the Butkus Foundation.

By Connor Zimmerlee
Sam Ehlinger
Longhorns in the pros

Former Longhorn Sam Ehlinger Shows Promise in NFL Debut

Indianapolis Colts lose 17-16 heartbreaker in Sam Ehlinger’s first career NFL Start.

By Adam Glick
bijan robinson 2111
Football

Longhorns RB Bijan Robinson Tabbed as Maxwell Award Semifinalist

Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson is being recognized ahead of Saturday's matchup with the Kansas State Wildcats.

By Zach Dimmitt
USATSI_19280880
Football

How to Watch: Longhorns vs. Kansas State

The Longhorns will continue their 2022 season on Saturday against the Kansas State Wildcats. Here is how to watch and listen.

By Matthew Postins