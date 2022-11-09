Longhorns Set For Loaded Recruiting Weekend vs. TCU
AUSTIN - The No. 18 Texas Longhorns are set for a massive weekend on the 40 Acres.
Not only do the No. 4 TCU Horned Frogs come to town for a critical Big 12 matchup, but College Gameday will also be on campus, marking the second time they have visited Austin this season (Alabama).
However, it will also be a loaded weekend in the recruiting department for Steve Sarkisian and company, with a star-studded list of prospects set to make the trip for the game.
Among those prospects are six members of the 2023 SI99, including the Longhorns' most recent commitment, Westlake (Austin, TX) defensive end, Colton Vasek and his Chapparal teammate, wide receiver Jaden Greathouse.
You can view the full list of visitors below:
2023 (* Denotes SI99 prospect)
LB - Anthony Hill, Ryan (Denton, TX) - Uncommitted*
TE - Duce Robinson, Pinnacle (Phoenix, AZ) - Uncommitted*
DB - Javien Toviano, Martin (Arlington, TX) - Uncommitted*
DE - Colton Vasek, Westlake (Austin, TX) - Texas Commit*
WR - Jaden Greathouse, Westlake (Austin, TX) - Notre Dame Commit*
DB - Peyton Bowen, Guyer (Denton, TX) - Notre Dame Commit*
DB - Bravion Rogers, La Grange (TX) - Texas A&M Commit
WR - Ja'Kobi Lane, Red Mountain (Mesa, AZ) - USC Commit
WR - DeAndre Moore, St. John Bosco (Bellflower, CA) - Louisville Commit
OL/DL - Markis Deal, Naaman Forest (Garland, TX) - Uncommitted
2024
EDGE - Colin Simmons, Duncanville (TX) - Uncommitted
ATH - Terry Bussey, Timpson (TX) - Uncommitted
This list will be updated as more information becomes available
