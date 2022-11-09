Skip to main content

Longhorns Set For Loaded Recruiting Weekend vs. TCU

The Texas Longhorns are not only entering their biggest game of the season but also the biggest recruiting weekend as well

AUSTIN - The No. 18 Texas Longhorns are set for a massive weekend on the 40 Acres

Not only do the No. 4 TCU Horned Frogs come to town for a critical Big 12 matchup, but College Gameday will also be on campus, marking the second time they have visited Austin this season (Alabama).

However, it will also be a loaded weekend in the recruiting department for Steve Sarkisian and company, with a star-studded list of prospects set to make the trip for the game. 

Among those prospects are six members of the 2023 SI99, including the Longhorns' most recent commitment, Westlake (Austin, TX) defensive end, Colton Vasek and his Chapparal teammate, wide receiver Jaden Greathouse.

You can view the full list of visitors below: 

2023 (* Denotes SI99 prospect) 

LB - Anthony Hill, Ryan (Denton, TX) - Uncommitted*

TE - Duce Robinson, Pinnacle (Phoenix, AZ) - Uncommitted*

DB - Javien Toviano, Martin (Arlington, TX) - Uncommitted*

DE - Colton Vasek, Westlake (Austin, TX) - Texas Commit*

WR - Jaden Greathouse, Westlake (Austin, TX) - Notre Dame Commit*

DB - Peyton Bowen, Guyer (Denton, TX) - Notre Dame Commit*

Colin Simmons
Play
Recruiting

Elite 2024 DE Simmons to Visit Austin Saturday | Longhorns Recruiting Tracker

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

By Longhorns Country Staff
Colton Vasek
Play
Football

Longhorns Secure Commitment Flip from Ex OU 2023 EDGE Colton Vasek

The Texas Longhorns snagged a hometown recruit from their arch rivals on Tuesday.

By Zach Dimmitt
Special assistant to the head coach Gary Patterson of the Texas Longhorns walks on the field during the Orange-White Spring Game at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on April 23, 2022 in Austin, Texas.
Play
News

Texas Faces Big 12 Leaders, Gary Patterson Faces Old Flame

Former TCU coach Gary Patterson led the Horned Frogs for 21 seasons.

By Cole Thompson

DB - Bravion Rogers, La Grange (TX) - Texas A&M Commit

WR - Ja'Kobi Lane, Red Mountain (Mesa, AZ) - USC Commit

WR - DeAndre Moore, St. John Bosco (Bellflower, CA) - Louisville Commit

OL/DL - Markis Deal, Naaman Forest (Garland, TX) - Uncommitted

2024

EDGE - Colin Simmons, Duncanville (TX) - Uncommitted

ATH - Terry Bussey, Timpson (TX) - Uncommitted

This list will be updated as more information becomes available

