Jan 12

A trio of Texas Longhorns signees picked up a strong, national honor this week as Maxpreps All-Americans.

A pair play the same position, too, in wide receivers Johntay Cook and DeAndre Moore. Cook notched the first team honor while Moore occupied one of the wideout slots on the second team.

Defensively, one of the most recent UT additions in Tausili Akana, made the cut. The Utah native was named to the second team thanks to a state title run which included 21 tackles for loss and 12.5 sacks for the freshman-to-be.

JAN 11

One of the top secondary prospects in the country has narrowed his list.

IMG Academy's Jordon Johnson-Rubell announced a top group of schools on Tuesday and the University of Texas still in the running.

Alabama and Ole Miss were the only other SEC programs to make the cut for the 2024 class standout, who is originally from the state of Texas. The 12 programs still in the running span the country, so this recruitment appears far from over.

UT originally joined the mix back in May 2022 while Johnson-Rubell, who is already committed to play in the 2024 Under Armour Next All-America Game, was in Austin for an unofficial visit.

JAN 7

And the rich get richer.

On Saturday during the All-American Bowl in San Antonio, the Longhorns awaited word on one of the top prospects in the 2024 class, in St. John Bosco safety, Peyton Woodyard.

Unfortunately for the Longhorns, it didn't go their way, with Woodyard committing to the defending national champion, Georgia Bulldogs.

The Longhorns were rumored to have made a serious move for Woodyard in recent days, but in the end it was not enough, as Woodyard becomes a cornerstone piece of the 2024 class for Kirby Smart

JAN 6

Another day, another honor for Arch Manning.

On Friday morning, Gatorade announced its finalists for the National Player of the Year Award in football and the Longhorn enrollee was among the trio named alongside Oklahoma's Jackson Arnold and USC's Malachi Nelson. The group of quarterbacks each won state Player of the Year honors as well, with Manning representing Louisiana.

Manning led New Orleans (La.) Isidore Newman to another deep playoff run, within a new offense, throwing for 2,305 yards and 34 touchdowns while rushing for 378 yards and four more scores. For his storied prep career, in which he set various program records as a four-year starter, Manning tallied 8,683 yards and 115 touchdowns passing.

The winner of the national award will be announced at a later date in January.

JAN 5

There are 16 members of the Texas Longhorns 2023 recruiting class that are coming in as early enrollees in the spring semester.

And on Thursday, some those players began to arrive on campus, including star No. 1 quarterback, Arch Manning.

Some players have yet to make it to Austin, due to other obligations and all-star games, but the Longhorns will have all 16 players enrolled and on campus by the start of the spring semester.

JAN 3

Texas signed a top-five recruiting class on December 21, and while it still has top prospects on the board yet to decide like No. 1 tight end Duce Robinson, some of the Early Signing Period victories came by narrow margins.

Pass-rusher Tausili Akana certainly qualified as one, as most of the recruiting industry considered him an Oklahoma lean late in his recruitment.

The Utah native, who registered 25 sacks as a high school upperclassman, detailed how close things were with 247Sports while checking in at the All-American Bowl.

“I kind of knew where I wanted to be in that final week,” Akana said. “Coach Steve Sarkisian called me talking about all the great things I could accomplish in Austin and what I could do for that program.

"They’ve got a great culture and the class we’ve got coming in is special, so I’m excited to be a part of what the coaches are building.”

DEC 30

The Texas Longhorns finished the 2023 Early Singing Period with one of the nation's top classes, but there is still plenty of talent left of the board for them to pursue.

So who is left for the Horns?

Check out the list of top targets below:

TE Duce Robinson - Pinnacle (Phoenix, AZ)

- Uncommitted, considering Texas, Alabama, Georgia and USC. Signing in February.

WR Ja'Kobi Lane - Red Mountain (Mesa, AZ)

- Committed to USC, Signing in February.

DB Tyler Scott - Pebblebrook (Mableton, GA)

- Uncommitted, considering Texas, Alabama, Auburn, and USC. Signing in February.

ATH/LB Jelani McDonald - Connally (Waco, TX)

- Uncommitted, considering Texas, TCU and Oklahoma State. Announcing Jan 7

DECEMBER 22

The saga of the recruitment for 5-Star safety prospect Peyton Bowen has finally come to an end, with the Guyer (Denton, TX) product finally committing to the Oklahoma Sooners on Thursday.

Bowen had flipped his commitment from Notre Dame to Oregon on Early Signing Day Wednesday morning, but did not submit his national letter of intent to the Ducks.

And just one day later, the former Texas target has now flipped from Oregon to Oklahoma, joining his high school teammate, quarterback Jackson Arnold.

DECEMBER 21

The Texas Longhorns hoped to flip and sign one of the top receivers in the 2023 class on Wednesday in Bellflower (CA) St. John Bosco Prep star, DeAndre Moore.

However, Moore was reportedly absent from the signing ceremony, and will is not expected to sign anywhere on Wednesday.

DECEMBER 19

If there was any question remaining about the Texas Longhorns holding on to 2023 No. 1 overall running back Cedric Baxter, they are now answered, with Baxter reaffirming his commitment and announcing that he will be signing with UT on Wednesday at noon.

This fall, Baxter debuted as the top running back in the 2023 SI99 and the number 21 player overall.

He chose Texas over Texas A&M, Florida, and Miami, and despite late pushes from those programs, as well as Florida State, Baxter remains a Longhorn.

Baxter possesses day-one starting ability at the next level, and will compete for the job next year with current Texas running backs Jonathon Brooks and Jaydon Blue.

Over the last two seasons at Edgewater, Baxter had 376 carries for 3.093 yards and 41 touchdowns.

DECEMBER 17

One of the most coveted young quarterback recruits in the country is back on the market.

Accorrding to various reports Saturday morning, Dylan Raiola backed off of his verbal commitment to Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes. Before that point, the Chandler (Ariz.) High School star racked up more than two-dozen scholarship offers, including from Texas.

The news came after considerable turnover in college football this fall, including in-state Arizona State hiring Kenny Dillingham as head coach and Nebraska bringing in Matt Rhule from the NFL. Raiola has considerable family ties to the Cornhusker program, where his father Dominic was an All-American center.

As a junior in 2022, Raiola posted a 22:5 touchdown to interception ratio. He earned his offer from Steve Sarkisian on a visit to Austin in September of 2021.

DECEMBER 16

A former Texas Longhorn verbal commitment has found a new home.

In-state defensive back standout Jamel Johnson, the Arlington (Texas) Seguin safety who was committed to UT for nearly one year, announced his pledge to TCU on Friday.

The Horned Frogs, Ole Miss and Arkansas were among the programs most interested in Johnson surrounding the Texas recruitment.

DECEMBER 15

On Thursday the Longhorns landed a commitment from linebacker Brady Sarkisian out of Corona Del Mar in Newport Beach, California. The linebacker is the son of coach Steve Sarkisian.

DECEMBER 14

There has been a lot of buzz in and out of Austin surrounding SI99 slot receiver and longtime Longhorns commitment Ryan Niblett. The Houston native took an official visit to the University of Houston over the weekend, creating plenty of angst for UT fans late in the recruiting cycle.

While the Cougars aren't considered to be on the outside looking in just yet, multiple reports say wide receiver coach Brennan Marion has been key in helping Texas hold off the late flip attempt. Not only has the wide receiver coach worked the phones with the Niblett camp, he stopped by for an in-person session before the UH official took place.

UH has already flipped one Texas wide receiver commitment in Jonah Wilson, who made the local switch in October.

DECEMBER 12

Just over one week from the beginning of the Early Signing Period, Texas is in the mix to bolster a top five recruiting class with big names.

From No. 1 tight end Duce Robinson to California wide receiver Deandre Moore and former Texas A&M linebacker commitment Anthony Hill, UT has a shot to finish the cycle on the highest of notes.

Arch Manning is pitching in down the stretch, too.

“We’re working on Deandre Moore from Bosco in California, he’s a good player,” Manning told 247Sports. “We’ve got to make sure everyone stays and signs and I’m working on (five-star tight end) Duce Robinson, he’s a stud, we need him. And obviously (five-star linebacker) Anthony Hill.”

Manning will enroll at UT in January.

DECEMBER 11

The weekend around Texas football recruiting was largely focused on prospects in the state clinching state championship-game births like Johntay Cook and Tre Wisner at DeSoto High School, which upset Denton Guyer and Oklahoma-bound quarterback Jackson Arnold on Friday night.

Beyond that, it's about visitors to UT, including a unique defensive line target in Justin Benton. The longtime West Virginia commitment from Georgia spent the weekend in Austin and shared pictures from his Texas photo shoot via social media on Saturday.

Benton, who was named Class 7A-Region 4 Co-Defensive Player of the Year, was offered by UT at the end of October. In early December, Texas defensive line coach Bo Davis went in-home with the interior projection. The visit was then set to Austin, his second trip to a program other than the one he has been committed to. Benton also visited Arkansas for a November official visit.

West Virginia hosted Benton for an official visit in June, just before he committed to Neal Brown's program.

DECEMBER 7

Some six weeks after earning a scholarship offer from Texas, the Longhorns have made the next big cut for coveted class of 2024 wide receiver recruit Jordan Anderson.

The Long Beach (Calif.) Millikan standout has amassed more than two dozen scholarship offers to date, but cut his list to seven programs via social media Wednesday.

In addition to UT, USC, Oregon, Utah, Washington, Colorado and Michigan made the top group for Anderson. Several of the programs in the Pac-12 footprint, as well as Michigan, have hosted Anderson on campus within the last year or so.

It appears as if Texas' next step would be to get the top junior on campus.

DECEMBER 2

December 15 is the date all of college football has long awaited relative to arguably the top available secondary recruit in the country.

A top five nickel recruit on SI All-American, Arlington (Texas) Martin defensive back Javien Toviano amassed dozens of scholarship offers over the years. He also spent considerable time on the road in 2022, and now he has the verbal commitment date as well as finalists Texas, Texas A&M, LSU, Georgia and Michigan.

Toviano announced the news via social media on Friday evening.

The Early Signing Period opens up on December 21, the first day class of 2023 prospects can sign a National Letter of Intent for their college of choice.

2. One of the top juniors in the Lone Star State has trimmed his list of scholarship offers and Texas remains in the hunt.

Payton Pierce, the Lucas (Texas) Lovejoy two-sport star who projects as a premiere linebacker in the 2024 class, announced a top 10 on social media Friday. Along with UT, Texas A&M, Michigan, Oklahoma, Notre Dame, Baylor, Arkansas, TCU, Tennessee and Oklahoma State made the cut. Pierce has a wrestling state championship to his name, too.

Texas joined the race for his services back in February. He has since visited Austin several times, including for a home game this fall.

While a cut to 10 may not seem significant, it's a strong step for the Pierce, who has amassed more than 30 scholarship offers to date.

NOVEMBER 30

The surprising decision from David Shaw, who stepped down from Stanford over the weekend, continues to reverberate in college football recruiting.

Many Stanford football commitments are entertaining other scholarship offers while others are new targets of other programs. Add Texas to the list when it comes to Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon defensive lineman Cameron Brandt.

Texas targeted the senior, who registered 61 total tackles and four sacks in 2022, with a new scholarship offer this week via Bo Davis.

The above is also Brandt's pinned Tweet on the social media platform, meaning it is the first post anyone visiting his page would see.

Texas holds a top five recruiting class on SI All-American, with several targets still to be decided come Early Signing Day and/or beyond.

NOVEMBER 29

The Texas Longhorns have lost a major commitment, in 2024 wide receiver pledge, Aeryn Hampton.

Hampton de-committed from the program via Twitter.

He was one of three commits for the 2024 class for Texas.

Athlete Hunter Modden and defensive back Jaden Allen still remain firm with the Longhorns

NOVEMBER 24

Priority Texas Longhorns defensive line target Johnny Bowens announced his commitment to Oregon on Thanksgiving Day, picking the Ducks over the Horns and the Texas A&M Aggies.

Bowens was originally an Aggies' commitment, before committing earlier this year.

He is one of the top defensive line recruits in the state of Texas.

NOVEMBER 14

The Texas Longhorns could be on the verge of adding one of the top linebackers in the class of 2023.

Per On3, the Longhorns are "in the driver's seat" when it comes to snagging a commitment from Ryan (Denton, TX) 2023 linebacker Anthony Hill, who decommitted from Texas A&M last week.

Hill is already out hunting for his collegiate destination, which now appears to favor the Longhorns. He was in Austin Saturday to watch Texas' 17-10 loss to the No. 4 TCU Horned Frogs. Hill was joined by other recruits, most notably 2023 Texas quarterback commit Arch Manning.

The full list of visitors can be viewed here.

NOVEMBER 11

As if this Saturday's matchup vs. No. 4 TCU wasn't big enough already, the No. 18 Texas Longhorns are set to host a star-studded list of visitors this weekend.

And now, according to reports, it appears Texas is pulling out the big gun to help make their case this weekend, with star QB commit Arch Manning expected to make his way to Austin as well.

Since his commitment, Manning has long been one of the Horns' top recruiters, and with so many top recruits heading to the 40 Acres, Manning's presence will be crucial to Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns selling their vision for the program.

You can view the full list of visitors, which includes star Denton Ryan linebacker Anthony Hill, and defensive back Javien Toviano, here.

NOVEMBER 9

The Texas vs. TCU matchup will bring star recruits out to Austin all weekend long and while most of the focus is with the class of 2023, the 2024 group will be able to hold its end of the blue-chip spectrum as well.

One of the headliners among top juniors expected confirmed his plans to be back at UT Wednesday in Colin Simmons, he posted on social media.

Simmons, a star for Duncanville (Texas) High School, holds more than 40 scholarship offers to his name at 6-foot-3, 225 pounds.

Texas has been in this race for more than a year, extending an offer the junior's way last September. He has since been on campus multiple times. Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State, Texas A&M, LSU and scores of other programs are involved for Simmons at this time.

NOVEMBER 7

One of Texas' top overall targets is back on the market.

Shockwaves through college football were felt on Monday afternoon when Anthony Hill announced he was backing off of his commitment to Texas A&M. The Denton (Texas) Ryan linebacker, ranked top 50 in the SI99, had been on board with Jimbo Fisher's program since late July after a round of official visits.

One of those trips, naturally, was to Texas during the weekend of June 24. Each of Hill's five allotted official visit trips has already been taken, with A&M, Alabama, Oklahoma and USC also receiving trips from him.

In a report from On3, Hill said he doesn't plan on making another decision until December. 247Sports reports Hill making plans to visit Texas this coming weekend for the TCU showdown.

NOVEMBER 3

When Texas commitment and SI99 cornerback Malik Muhammad showed up on a Texas A&M visit in October, of course there was worry from the Longhorn side of social media.

However, according to On3, not much should have been made of the trip. In fact, Muhammad told the outlet of his excitement to enroll at UT in January in addition to getting back to Austin for the TCU game the weekend of November 12.

Muhammad, ranked as the nation's No. 2 cornerback per SI, is close to several future Longhorns on the commitment list.

NOVEMBER 2

Texas will have a hat on the table for the top uncommitted offensive lineman in Alabama's ceremony next week.

Vysen Lang, a 2021 state champion interior offensive line projection from Pike Road (Ala.) High School, announced intentions to come off the board next Monday. In addition to Texas, in-state Auburn and fellow SEC programs Tennessee and LSU are the named finalists.

Texas is the only program among the final four yet to host Lang for a visit this season. That lack of a visit didn't hurt the Longhorns with the commitment of Payton Kirkland earlier in the 2023 cycle, however.

OCTOBER 28

One of the top wide receivers in the country will soon see Texas again.

Austin Westlake star Jaden Greathouse will not only be in town for the Longhorns game against TCU the second week of November, but the trip will be an official visit, according to multiple reports.

Greathouse remains committed to Notre Dame, where he went public with a pledge back in July, after official visits to South Bend, Oklahoma and South Carolina. It means he has up to two more trips remaining, not including the plans to get back to Austin.

UT has continued to court Greathouse as it had before the commitment was made, with a need at the wide receiver position. The Longhorns hold commitments from fellow SI99 wide receivers Johntay Cook and Ryan Niblett to date.

OCTOBER 27

The Arch Manning era, at least in principle, is just around the corner after all. After some back-and-forth on potentially playing basketball for his senior season, Anwar Richardson reports the Manning camp has opted for early-enrollment at Texas.

It means Manning will be on campus in Austin come January, instead of later in the year in May or June, when traditional enrollees kick off their collegiate career.

The elite recruit, pegged top 10 overall by SI.com and No. 1 overall by other outlets, recently broke Peyton and Eli’s career passing records at New Orleans (La.) Isidore Newman High School.

OCTOBER 26

Texas has long been after one of the top wide receiver classes in the 2023 cycle and one of the best of the bunch is still considering the program despite a commitment elsewhere.

DeAndre Moore, star at Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco, has ben committed to Louisville since May but Texas and Georgia continue to press for a potential flip. Moore and his family are likely to take an official visit to Austin next month, though the date isn't locked in just yet.

"I've had a great relationship with Sark (Steve Sarkisian) and Coach (Jeff) Banks since eighth grade when he offered me to Alabama, so I've been knowing him for a while," Moore told SI All-American. "When I visited Texas I got to see the city. I love Austin. Austin is like L.A. away from L.A. really."

But the similarity to his hometown is just one factor in what's increasingly sounding like the perfect fit in Austin.

"Not to mention Coach (Brennan) Marion. Coach Marion is probably one of the best receiver coaches there is. He's a player's coach really. I know I can go there and he can develop into the best player I can be, so that's really why Texas is so appealing to me."

The 6-foot, 185-pound playmaker got to visit Texas during the offseason and reflected on the trip.

"I went out there with my family and I got to really tour the city," he said. "Really spend some time with Coach Marion. Got to pick his brain a little bit. Ask him a few questions about how I can get better and I just loved it really."

Moore is set to enroll at his program of choice in January.

OCTOBER 25

UT is still in the mix for one of the nation’s top pass rushers.

Tausili Akana, a Hawaii native with north of 40 scholarship offers to his name, announced a top 10 on Tuesday morning. In addition to Texas making the cut, Texas A&M, Hawaii, Notre Dame, LSU, Alabama, Utah, Oklahoma, Penn State and Tennessee also made the top group.

Akana is well-traveled thus far in the recruiting process, originally visiting Austin back in the summer of 2021. He returned to campus as the Longhorns kicked off the season in September, for an official visit.

LSU and Oklahoma also had Akana on campus for in-season official visits, while Texas A&M is scheduled to receive one in November.

OCTOBER 16

One of Texas’ top remaining offensive targets will soon be in town.

Per On3, Duce Robinson will be making an official visit to Austin on November 12 when TCU is in town. The No. 1 tight end in the country, per the SI99, Robinson has been busy on the visit trail since the summer months. USC, Georgia and Alabama have already hosted him for an official visit.

Robinson recently told Longhorns Country about his interest in Steve Sarkisian’s program, admitting “it would be fun” to link up with Arch Manning at the next level.

OCTOBER 15

Coming off their 49-0 shutout win over the Oklahoma Sooners, the Texas Longhorns are set to host the Iowa State Cyclones in Austin Saturday morning.

And in town to take in the festivities is Longhorns 2023 Isidore Newman (LA) quarterback commit Arch Manning. Take a look:

Manning is joined by his high school teammate and fellow Texas 2023 commit, tight end Will Randle.

OCTOBER 12

Texas has one of the top recruiting classes in America for the 2023 cycle, but it has room left for new additions ahead of National Signing Day come December.

A new name to monitor on that front learned the good news on Tuesday, as Jelani McDonald announced the news of his new Texas football offer on social media. The two-way Waco (Texas) Connally star, who also plays basketball, has been a verbal commitment to Oklahoma State football since July 1.

Even before the offer news came down, the 6-foot-2, 190-pound prospect had been alluding to taking a visit to Austin relatively soon. Earlier in the week, On3 reported he will likely visit this weekend with Iowa State in town.

Many top Texas commitments, including Arch Manning, are expected back in Austin for the Big 12 matchup, so tracking McDonald is worth some attention moving forward.

OCTOBER 11

There was no shortage of reaction from the college football world following Texas' statement win over Oklahoma on Saturday.

From commentators to coaches, fans and of course recruits -- plenty was said.

For Texas commitment Cedric Baxter, the top back in the nation in the SI99 rankings, it was more proof of concept in how Steve Sarkisian utilized running backs in the win.

"I think the way they just used the backs speaks for itself and why I committed there," Baxter told SBLive.

Star back Bijan Robinson rushed for 130 yards and a pair of scores while reserves Roschon Johnson and Keilan Robinson each averaged better than 6 yards per carry as well. The trio added six catches for 79 yards and a score (Robinson) in the win, too.

OCTOBER 4

Arch Manning will be back in Austin this month.

The elite recruit, who just broke his uncle's passing records at Isidore Newman High School in New Orleans, will take an unofficial visit to campus the weekend of October 15 when Iowa State is in town. The news was first reported by Inside Texas.

Manning, who committed to Texas and spurred the nation's hottest recruiting run in June, has led Newman to a 4-1 record thus far in 2022. The quarterback has started on varsity since his freshman season in 2019.

Texas holds a top-five consensus recruiting class of 2023 to date.

OCTOBER 3

Yet another top commitment for the Longhorns will take a visit to the Alabama Crimson Tide, in New Iberia (LA) safety Derek Williams, according to a report from On3's Sam Spiegelman.

The visit to Tuscaloosa will be an unofficial one for Williams.

“This visit does loom large,” Spiegelman said. “Pete Golding is leading the recruitment for Derek Williams. Pete Golding is you know, he signed a player from New Iberia Westgate last year from Danny Lewis, who was wanted by LSU and Florida. He’s been a the lead guy and Derek’s recruitment for several years so I think that this visit has been a long time coming. Along with Alabama, LSU, Texas A&M, Miami are all still shooting their shot with Derek Williams."

Williams currently sits as the No. 2 safety and the No. 32 overall player in the 2023 SI99.

SEPTEMBER 29

According to a report, Longhorns defensive back commitment Malik Muhammad will take an official visit to Tuscaloosa for the Crimson Tide's matchup against Mississippi State.

It will be the fourth visit for Muhammad to Tuscaloosa.

He will also take a visit to Texas A&M on October 29 against Ole Miss. Muhammad's high school teammate, Jayvon Thomas, is currently committed to the Aggies.

Muhammad originally committed to the Longhorns in July of this past summer.

SEPTEMBER 21

In the wake of their loss of Jalen Hale to Alabama on Wednesday, the Texas Longhorns are set to receive an official visit from Louisville wide receiver commit DeAndre Moore of St. John Bosco (Bellflower, CA), per reports.

Moore de-committed from Oklahoma in January before committing to Louisville on May 31.

Moore has visited Texas before, most recently in the spring of this year.

According to the report, Moore will visit for one of the Longhorns' two home games in in November.

SEPTEMBER 20

The Texas Longhorns will hope to continue their recruiting momentum on Wednesday, September 21, with the announcement of wide receiver commitment Jalen Hale.

Hale will make his announcement at 12:30 pm live on the Longview Gameday Facebook and Youtube pages, and will be deciding between the Longhorns, Alabama Crimson Tide, and Georgia Bulldogs.

Hale is a fan of both Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers, and incoming commit Arch Manning, which could give the Horns and Edge.

"It definitely helps Texas that Quinn Ewers is on campus because he can spin it," Hale told 247 Sports. "After Quinn, my QB would be Arch Manning so that's another thing that I look into."

SEPTEMBER 16

The Longhorns are set to host three elite visitors for their matchup vs. the UTSA Road Runners on Saturday, including two current commits in safety Derek Williams and running back Cedric Baxter.

2024 recruit Jordon Johnson-Rubell will also make the trip to Austin.

One of the top safety recruits in the 2024 class, Johnson-Rubell currently holds offers from Texas, Oklahoma, Oregon, TCU, and Texas A&M among others.

SEPTEMBER 8

Texas is set to receive a major visitor this weekend when Phoenix (Ariz.) Pinnacle SI99 tight end Duce Robinson heads to the 40 Acres for the Longhorns matchup against the Alabama Crimson Tide.

"I’m going to take my official for the Texas-Bama game," Robinson told Longhorns Country. "I’m really looking forward to it. Me and coach (Jeff) Banks have been talking for a while. I visited up there last year at the end of July, and I really enjoyed my time there."

Robinson, who stands 6-6 and weighs in at 225 pounds, could fit a variety of needs for the Longhorns from his tight end spot, whether it be lining up on the line, in the slot, or as an outside receiver in the red zone.

And as evidenced by his 2021 season, in which he caught 60 passes for 972 yards and eight touchdowns, while also taking snaps as a rusher and even a quarterback at times, he could handle the load.

SEPTEMBER 2

One of Texas' top remaining football targets, Longview (Texas) High School wide receiver Jalen Hale, is closing in on a verbal commitment.

The SI99 prospect, who says he is down to Texas, Texas A&M, Alabama and Georgia, may be thinking about cutting the list ahead of the decision -- at least privately.

On3's Chad Simmons reports two teams emerging at the forefront of the race, including the next two he is set to visit in Alabama and Texas. Hale will be in Tuscaloosa this weekend and then will see the Longhorns host the Crimson Tide in Austin on September 10.

Hale is planning on revealing his college commitment on September 21.

