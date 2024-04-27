Texas Longhorns OT Christian Jones Drafted By Arizona Cardinals With No. 162 Overall Pick
It's no secret that the Texas Longhorns football program is in a better spot under Steve Sarkisian than it was under the prior regimes.
However, the biggest testament to just how much the program has changed has to be the development of offensive tackle Christian Jones. In just a couple of seasons under Sarkisian and offensive line coach Kyle Flood, Jones went from solid college offensive lineman to a legitimate pro prospect.
On Friday, Jones officially saw his NFL Draft dreams come true as he was chosen in the fifth round by the Arizona Cardinals with the No. 162 overall pick.
In drafting Jones, the Cardinals are getting an extremely experienced lineman who has 48 career starts. In a scouting report by Bleacher Report, Jones' skillset was expanded upon.
"Christian Jones is a four-year starter with 48 career starts primarily at right tackle, including 13 starts at right in 2023 inside the Longhorns' balanced (52-48 run-pass split), multiple run scheme centered around the zone, counter, and pin-pull concepts. Jones has a high-cut frame, long arms, a muscular, thick, and evenly dispersed build, below-average athletic ability, and good play strength."
He is the lone member of the offensive line that is departing after the 2023 season, which means his leadership and tenacity on the right side will be missed.
Now, he will join a budding offense in Arizona led by star QB Kyler Murray, that also just added stud wide receiver and No. 4 overall pick Marvin Harrison Jr. on Thursday night.