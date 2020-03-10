Texas Baseball: Longhorns Ranked No. 22 in Latest Coaches Poll

Fresh off a three-game sweep of Cal State Fullerton Texas comes into the new week ranked No. 22 in the latest USA Today Coaches Poll.

The SEC dominates the top end of the poll with Florida (No. 1), Georgia (No. 2), Ole Miss (No. 5) and Vanderbilt (No. 7) all in the top 10.

The Big 12 has two other teams in the top 25 in Texas Tech (No. 3) and Oklahoma (No. 13).

Texas is 13-3 on the season so far with one of the losses coming to No. 19 LSU. The Longhorns also have a win over No. 15 Arkansas under their belt.

Austin Todd is batting .368 with 14 RBI and one home run. Duke Ellis is hitting .308 with an RBI and seven stolen bases.

Eric Kennedy his hitting .304 with 13 RBIs and a home run.

Zach Zubia leads the team with two homers and 20 RBIs. He's hitting .286 .

Pitcher Ty Madden is currently 3-0 in four starts. He has a 1.80 ERA with 26 strikeouts. Bryce Elder is 2-1 in four starts with a 2.08 ERA and 32 strikeouts.

Texas will be back in action on Wednesday this week with a home game against Abilene Christian University at 6: 30 p.m. The Longhorns are 2-0 against Southland Conference opponents, 9-1 in home contests and 1-0 on Wednesday night games so far this year.

The Longhorns are in the middle of a nine-game homestand right now. They host New Meixico this weekend for a three-game set. All upcoming home games are broadcast on the Longhorn Network.