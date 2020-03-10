LonghornsCountry
Top Stories
Longhorns in the pros
Football
The Forty Acres

Texas Baseball: Longhorns Ranked No. 22 in Latest Coaches Poll

Chris Dukes

Fresh off a three-game sweep of Cal State Fullerton Texas comes into the new week ranked No. 22 in the latest USA Today Coaches Poll. 

The SEC dominates the top end of the poll with Florida (No. 1), Georgia (No. 2), Ole Miss (No. 5) and Vanderbilt (No. 7) all in the top 10.

The Big 12 has two other teams in the top 25 in Texas Tech (No. 3) and Oklahoma (No. 13).  

Texas is 13-3 on the season so far with one of the losses coming to No. 19 LSU. The Longhorns also have a win over No. 15 Arkansas under their belt. 

Austin Todd is batting .368 with 14 RBI and one home run. Duke Ellis is hitting .308 with an RBI and seven stolen bases. 

Eric Kennedy his hitting .304 with 13 RBIs and a home run. 

Zach Zubia leads the team with two homers  and 20 RBIs. He's hitting .286 . 

Pitcher Ty Madden is currently 3-0 in four starts. He has a 1.80 ERA with 26 strikeouts. Bryce Elder is 2-1 in four starts with a 2.08 ERA and 32 strikeouts. 

Texas will be back in action on Wednesday this week with a home game against Abilene Christian University at 6: 30 p.m. The Longhorns are 2-0 against Southland Conference opponents, 9-1 in home contests and 1-0 on Wednesday night games so far this year. 

The Longhorns are in the middle of a nine-game homestand right now. They host New Meixico this weekend for a three-game set. All upcoming home games are broadcast on the Longhorn Network. 

Comments

The Forty Acres

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Texas Basketball: These Teams Could Burst Texas' NCAA Tournament Bubble

How teams like Wofford, San Fransisco and St. Bonaventure matter to Texas' tournament chances.

Chris Dukes

by

Ryguy3

Texas Basketball: Matt Coleman III Leads Longhorns' All-Big 12 Selections

Four Texas players honored by conference

Chris Dukes

by

Davis1123

Texas Football: Greatest NFL Longhorns of All Time No. 3, Earl Campbell

The Heisman Trophy winner is one of the most powerful running backs to ever play the game

Tomer Barazani

Texas Football: Watch: Former Longhorns' Strip Sack Leads to Touchdown in XFL

Cedric Reed is having a career renaissance in the XFL this season

Chris Dukes

Texas Basketball: Looking at Texas' Potential Path Through the Big 12 Tournament

The tournament schedule has been set, can Texas make a run at the conference title?

Chris Dukes

by

Ryguy3

Texas Baseball Completes Sweep of Cal State Fullerton

The Longhorns got a great relief outing from Dawson Merryman to finish the sweep.

Longhorn Country Staff

Texas Football: Longhorns Host Pair of Elite Defensive Ends This Weekend (Watch Highlights)

Two four-star defensive linemen were on the Forty Acres for unofficial visits.

Chris Dukes

Texas Baseball Clinches Series With 4-3 Win Over Cal State Fullerton

The Longhorns got five innings of scoreless relief to secure the series-clinching win over the Titans.

Longhorn Country Staff

Texas Basketball: Cold-Shooting Longhorns Fall in Finale

Texas couldn't overcome a slow start in a blowout loss to Oklahoma State

Chris Dukes

by

ColtBennett

Texas Basketball: Notes From a Disappointing Finale

Texas struggled both from the field and on the boards

Longhorn Country Staff