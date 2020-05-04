Longhorn Fans Take Over Social Media Over Weekend With #MyTexas

Though Texas fans aren't currently able to congregate together in person, that hasn't stopped them from celebrating their fandom in other ways.

The University of Texas held a virtual tailgate party over the weekend, celebrating all things Burnt Orange with concerts, follow-along workouts from coaches and random drop-ins from some familiar faces.

Perfomring artists included lots of local talent like Alesia Lani, Bidi Bidi Banda, Blackillac, Bri Bagwell, Cory Morrow, Django Walker, Drew Fish, Gina Chavez, Harkrider, Hayes Carll, Jack Ingram, Jackie Venson, Jane Ellen Bryant, Jimmie Vaughan, Mobley, Ray Benson, Rob Baird, Tameca Jones, Tone Royal, Vallejo, Van Wilks, Willy Braun (Reckless Kelly), Will Matthews, and more.

"Live music and sports go hand in hand. With Austin known worldwide as the Live Music Capital of the World, we are thrilled to bring Longhorn City Limits to fans during these challenging times,” said Vice President and Director for Athletics Chris Del Conte.

Here are a few highlights from the event on Twitter, where fans, coaches and players both current and former all had a chance to celebrate together. Using the hashtag #MyTexas, the Longhorn Nation took turns showing what Texas fandom means to each person. Some of them got really creative. Have a look at some of the unique posts from the weekend.

