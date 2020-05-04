LonghornsCountry
Top Stories
Longhorns in the pros
Football
The Forty Acres

Longhorn Fans Take Over Social Media Over Weekend With #MyTexas

Chris Dukes

Though Texas fans aren't currently able to congregate together in person, that hasn't stopped them from celebrating their fandom in other ways. 

The University of Texas held a virtual tailgate party over the weekend, celebrating all things Burnt Orange with concerts, follow-along workouts from coaches and random drop-ins from some familiar faces. 

Perfomring artists included lots of local talent like Alesia Lani, Bidi Bidi Banda, Blackillac, Bri Bagwell, Cory Morrow, Django Walker, Drew Fish, Gina Chavez, Harkrider, Hayes Carll, Jack Ingram, Jackie Venson, Jane Ellen Bryant, Jimmie Vaughan, Mobley, Ray Benson, Rob Baird, Tameca Jones, Tone Royal, Vallejo, Van Wilks, Willy Braun (Reckless Kelly), Will Matthews, and more.

"Live music and sports go hand in hand. With Austin known worldwide as the Live Music Capital of the World, we are thrilled to bring Longhorn City Limits to fans during these challenging times,” said Vice President and Director for Athletics Chris Del Conte.

Here are a few highlights from the event on Twitter, where fans, coaches and players both current and former all had a chance to celebrate together. Using the hashtag #MyTexas, the Longhorn Nation took turns showing what Texas fandom means to each person. Some of them got really creative. Have a look at some of the unique posts from the weekend.

To get the latest Texas Longhorns Posts posts as they happen, join the Texas Longhorns Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow Texas Longhorns SI on Twitter @LonghornsSI

Comments

The Forty Acres

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Texas Football: Longhorns Pass Florida in 2020 Class Rankings

Texas jumped passed the Gators thanks to the late addition of Jahdae Barron.

Chris Dukes

by

Tbsports

NFL Longhorns - Overpaid or Underpaid - Part II

Are the NFL teams employing these former Longhorns getting their money's worth?

Tomer Barazani

Texas' Big Recruiting Wins Come Despite Lack of In-Person Contact

The Longhorn staff is adapting quickly to new social distancing rules on the recruiting trail

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Twitter Reacts to Texas' Latest Recruiting Win

The Longhorns continued their recruiting momentum with the commitment of four-star defensive lineman Jordon Thomas

Chris Dukes

Four-Star Defensive Lineman Commits to Texas

The Longhorns pick up a commitment from Port Arthur's Jordon Thomas

Chris Dukes

Texas Superfan Matthew McConaughey Hits Up Five Star Recruit on Video Call

Texas is hoping to make the nation's No. 1 OT a third-generation Longhorn

Tomer Barazani

Texas Recruiting Target Picks Herm Edwards, Arizona State

The Metroplex defender is a rising prospect on the recruiting trail

Chris Dukes

Twitter Reacts to Texas' Late 2020 Recruiting Surprise

Texas always wanted another cornerback in the 2020 class. It had one fall into its lap in Jahdae Barron.

Chris Dukes

Texas Among Favorites to Land East Coast Offensive Tackle

The Longhorns are in contention for the services of high-upside OL Tristan Bounds

Chris Dukes

Tom Herman Talks About the Texas' First-Round Draft Drought

The Longhorns haven't had a first-round draft pick since 2015

Chris Dukes