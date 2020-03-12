LonghornsCountry
No March Madness This Year: NCAA Men's and Women's Tournaments Cancelled

Chris Dukes

The NCAA has canceled its annual basketball championship tournament as well as all remaining winter and spring championships.

Today, NCAA President Mark Emmert and the Board of Governors canceled the Division I men’s and women’s 2020 basketball tournaments, as well as all remaining winter and spring NCAA championships," the NCAA's Stacy Osburn said in a statement. "This decision is based on the evolving COVID-19 public health threat, our ability to ensure the events do not contribute to spread of the pandemic, and the impracticality of hosting such events at any time during this academic year given ongoing decisions by other entities."

Reactions around the sports world have escalated in the last 24 hours as the governing body and conferences went from banning fan attendance in athletic contests to outright canceling all postseason play since Wednesday afternoon. 

Texas and Texas Tech were on the floor warming up for their tournament quarterfinal game on Thursday morning when they were cleared from the court. An announcement was made that there would be a press conference updating the tournament's status shortly, but instead, we got an announcement teams were being sent home immediately. 

“The decision was made in consultation with the Conference’s leadership in light of recent developments regarding the spread of the COVID-19 virus," the conference said in a release. "This is a proactive decision to protect the safety, health and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches and staff and all involved with the tournament.”

Longhorn baseball games against New Mexico and Incarnate Word have been canceled. 

The University of Texas has extended spring break through March 30. The UT football team was supposed to start spring practice on March 24, but that is likely to be delayed. 

Officials from all Big 12 schools are meeting on Thursday afternoon to figure out what the next step will be regarding spring football and recruiting. 

