Recent Greg Brown III Highlights Should Have Texas Longhorns Fans Pumped

A series of highlights recently surfaced of five-star Texas Longhorns recruit Greg Brown III, and they are enough to remind Longhorn fans just how special the soon-to-be freshman could be this season.

Brown was the only recruit in the 2020 class for Texas head coach Shaka Smart. Playing at nearby Vandegrift High School, head coach Shaka Smart has developed a relationship with the blue-chipper that dates back to his time in middle school.

"Greg's been our number one priority really not even close to anybody else in this 2020 class, and we're just really, really excited and grateful that you decide to join our program," Smart said during a teleconference in the spring. "He's one of those guys who you can watch in a layup line and see that he's a little bit different."

Brown is part of a Texas squad that is already gaining hype going into the year. The Longhorns return every player from last year's team that won five games in a row to put themselves on the bubble of the NCAA Tournament before the season was ended early due to the novel coronavirus.

We're excited about finally having an older team," Smart said. "Excited about the lessons that our guys have learned this past year. And previous year's for guys that are upperclassmen. And we do think that that Greg really adds a significant piece to our program and our team. He brings an added level of violence on the court and aggressiveness. He brings a confidence to them that is always a welcome sight."

