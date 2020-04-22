LonghornsCountry
Report: Texas to Take on Powerhouse Villanova in Big 12-Big East Challenge

Chris Dukes

Texas has reportedly drawn national basketball powerhouse Villanova in the Big 12-Big East Challenge. 

If this report turns out to be true it would add major firepower to Texas' nonconference schedule. Last year Texas traveled to Providence. 

Villanova has two NCAA National Championships in the last four years, winning the tournament in both 2016 and 2018. It returns four of its top five players from last year's squad. 

Texas has been in the process of adding some heft to its non-league slate in 2020-21 though. The Longhorns will participate in the Maui Invitational and both cross-conference challenges with both the SEC and Big East. 

In addition Texas added a home-and-home series against Gonzaga over the next two years. 

Both the Gonzaga and Villanova games would take place in the Erwin Center in 2020-21, adding a ton of sizzle to season ticket packages for fans. 

Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte recently issued a vote of confidence for head basketball coach Shaka Smart, clearing up the fate of the Longhorns coach after a shaky season.

The Longhorns will enter 2020-21 with high hopes, likely returning all five starters and nearly every player on the two-deep roster from this past season. Texas is also in the hunt to land five-star Austin-area product Greg Brown III on the recruiting trail.

