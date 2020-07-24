SI All American: Texas Longhorns Target Talks Recruitment

LonghornsCountry
The Texas Longhorns are pursuing one of the country's top power forwards in Caleb Houstan. 

Houstan is ranked the No. 4 power forward, No. 1 player in the state of Florida and the No. 8 overall recruit in the 2021 class. 

The 6-foot-8. 205-pounder has offers from Arizona, Duke, Gonzaga, Oregon, Alabama, Arkansas, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Seton Hall, Tennessee, Virginia and Villanova. 

He is penning a blog for SI All American where he opens up about the recruiting process as players and coaches are still banned from talking in person due to concerns over the spread of the novel coronavirus. 

As for my recruitment, it hasn’t really affected me at all. All of the coaches were very happy that they would be able to get me on campus a year earlier. I’ve done a few Zoom calls with Michigan, Oregon, Arkansas, Arizona and Texas and I would say that they’ve all been coming hard along with Virginia, Duke and North Carolina. The Zooms are cool because you get to learn more about the schools and see photos. I have been on calls with coaches who actually walk around campus and show me the school, which is pretty cool too.

 Be sure to check out Houstan's full blog as he chronicles his unique journey as a highly-recruited college athlete. 

