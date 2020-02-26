LonghornsCountry
Top Stories
Longhorns in the pros
Football
The Forty Acres

Texas Baseball: Big Fifth Inning Keeps Texas Undefeated

Chris Dukes

AUSTIN, Texas – Texas Baseball scored four runs in the fifth inning and Pete Hansen pitched five solid innings to lead the Longhorns to a 4-1 win Tuesday at UFCU Disch-Falk Field. 

The Longhorns improved to 9-0 on the season and will face a tough test this weekend against No. 11 LSU, No. 6 Arkansas and Missouri. 

Hansen was charged with one unearned run in the top of the first but then was perfect for his next four innings. A dropped fly ball made for a shaky first inning but Hansen was unfazed. 

The freshman from El Dorado Hills, Calif., finished with six strikeouts in five innings pitched and picked up his first career win. He retired the final 12 batters he faced. Andre Duplantier II pitched the final 1 2/3 innings and picked up his first career save. He struck out three batters and did not allow a run.

The Longhorns came to life in the fifth, scoring four runs on five hits to take a 4-1 lead over the Bearkats. The inning started with back-to-back singles by Eric Kennedy and Silas Ardoin before Sam Houston went to the bullpen. Douglas Hodo III walked to load the bases and Murphy Stehly tied the game up with an RBI groundout. 

Austin Todd followed with the go-ahead single to right field and Zach Zubia hit a two-run single to make it 4-1. Todd and Kennedy both finished with two hits to lead the 'Horns offensively. Kennedy also threw out a runner at the plate in the first inning to limit the damage. 

UP NEXT: Texas heads to Houston for the Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic at Minute Maid Park. The Longhorns play LSU on Friday at 7 p.m., Arkansas on Saturday at 7 p.m. and Missouri on Sunday at 3 p.m.

Comments

The Forty Acres

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Top NFL Longhorns of All-Time List: No. 5, Earl Thomas

We're counting down our list of the top Longhorns of All time in the NFL. We start our countdown with No. 5, Earl Thomas

Tomer Barazani

by

Ryguy3

Texas Basketball: Dynamic Duo Leading Longhorn Charge

Courtney Ramey and Andrew Jones are lighting it up in Texas' three-game winning streak

Chris Dukes

by

StoneColdSam

Texas Basketball: Longhorns Still Alive for Potential Tournament Berth

Texas' latest win keeps hope going for the Longhorns to make the Big Dance

Tomer Barazani

Texas Basketball: Longhorns Roll To Third-Straight Win

Texas upsets West Virginia at home to keep tournament hopes alive

Chris Dukes

by

ColtBennett

Texas Football: Four-Star OL Includes Longhorns In List of Top Schools (Watch Highlights)

Reuben Fatheree is considered one of the best prospects in the state of Texas for the 2021 class

Chris Dukes

Texas Baseball: Red-Hot Longhorns Look to Go 9-0

Texas has a chance to continue its hot start against Sam Houston State

Longhorn Country Staff

Texas Basketball: Longhorns Trying to Play Their Way Back Into Tournament Conversation

Once left for dead, back-to-back wins have sparked some life in Texas' NCAA Tournament chances

Chris Dukes

by

Chris Dukes

Texas Basketball: How to Watch Texas vs. West Virginia

The Longhorns are going for three straight victories when they host the Mountaineers

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Spring Depth Chart Preview: Defensive End

The two end spots on Texas' defensive line could be the most intriguing on the entire defense

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: NFL Combine Looms Large for Collin Johnson

Of all the Texas players attending, the 6-foot-5 wide receiver may have the most to gain or lose at the combine

Chris Dukes