Texas Baseball: Big Fifth Inning Keeps Texas Undefeated

AUSTIN, Texas – Texas Baseball scored four runs in the fifth inning and Pete Hansen pitched five solid innings to lead the Longhorns to a 4-1 win Tuesday at UFCU Disch-Falk Field.

The Longhorns improved to 9-0 on the season and will face a tough test this weekend against No. 11 LSU, No. 6 Arkansas and Missouri.

Hansen was charged with one unearned run in the top of the first but then was perfect for his next four innings. A dropped fly ball made for a shaky first inning but Hansen was unfazed.

The freshman from El Dorado Hills, Calif., finished with six strikeouts in five innings pitched and picked up his first career win. He retired the final 12 batters he faced. Andre Duplantier II pitched the final 1 2/3 innings and picked up his first career save. He struck out three batters and did not allow a run.

The Longhorns came to life in the fifth, scoring four runs on five hits to take a 4-1 lead over the Bearkats. The inning started with back-to-back singles by Eric Kennedy and Silas Ardoin before Sam Houston went to the bullpen. Douglas Hodo III walked to load the bases and Murphy Stehly tied the game up with an RBI groundout.

Austin Todd followed with the go-ahead single to right field and Zach Zubia hit a two-run single to make it 4-1. Todd and Kennedy both finished with two hits to lead the 'Horns offensively. Kennedy also threw out a runner at the plate in the first inning to limit the damage.

UP NEXT: Texas heads to Houston for the Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic at Minute Maid Park. The Longhorns play LSU on Friday at 7 p.m., Arkansas on Saturday at 7 p.m. and Missouri on Sunday at 3 p.m.