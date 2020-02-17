Texas Baseball completes sweep of Rice with 5-4 win

HOUSTON, Texas – Texas Baseball pounded six doubles and closed his second game of the weekend to secure a 5-4 win and complete the sweep of Rice on Sunday at Reckling Park.

Diaz pitched his second scoreless inning of the weekend with one strikeout. He recorded his third career save and second of the early season.

The top four hitters in the Texas lineup each had two hits and combined for five doubles. was 2-for-5 with a double and a run scored, went 2-for-4 with a run scored, was 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI and was also 2-for-4 with two doubles and one RBI.

picked up the win in a short relief outing, coming into the game to get out of a jam in the fifth inning. , and also pitched in relief. tossed 4 1/3 innings with four strikeouts in his first start of the season.

Texas jumped out to a 2-0 lead with three doubles in the top of the first inning. Todd started the game with the Longhorns' first double before Ellis sacrificed him to second. Zubia drove in the first run with a sacrifice fly. Petrinsky and then hit back-to-back doubles to drive in the second run.

Rice cut into the Texas lead with a run in the fourth but Cobb was able to limit the damage by getting a 6-4-3 double play to end the inning.

The 'Horns had an immediate answer, scoring two in the top of the fifth on back-to-back RBI doubles by Zubia and Petrinsky to make the lead 4-1.

Rice threatened again in the fifth but the Longhorns turned to Stevens out of the bullpen to get out of the jam. The junior answered the call with a groundout and flyout to end the inning.

Texas scratched out another run in the sixth inning to extend the lead to 5-1. Kennedy singled, stole second, moved to third on a fly out and scored on an RBI single by .

The Owls scored a run in the sixth before Fields got out of the inning with a strikeout. In the seventh, came out of the bullpen in a tight spot and got out of the jam unscathed.

Merryman pitched a scoreless eighth inning and helped his own cause by starting a 1-6-3 double play to end the frame. The Owls scored two in the ninth before Diaz got the 'Horns out of the inning.

UP NEXT

Texas will open its home slate at UFCU Disch-Falk Field against UTSA on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. The home opener kicks off a six-game homestand for the Longhorns.