Texas Baseball Completes Sweep on Williams’ Walk-Off Homer

Cam Williams hit a 10th-inning walk-off home run to give Texas Baseball a 7-5 win, completing the sweep of Boise State on Sunday at UFCU DischFalk Field.

Williams finished the game 2-for-5 with two RBI and two runs scored. The walk-off homer is the first since 2018, when Kody Clemens walked off against TCU. The Longhorns (8-0, 0-0) scored a run in the first and led all the way until the top of the ninth, when Boise State hit a game-tying two-run homer off of Donny Diaz. After the game went to extra innings, Dawson Merryman pitched a perfect top of the tenth to set up Williams game-winning blast. Merryman was credited with his first career win.

Zach Zubia's defense was stellar throughout the game, accounting for 18 putouts on the day. The 18 putouts are the most by a Texas player since 20 by Tres Barrera in 2015 against Oklahoma State. At the plate, he went 1-for-4 with one run driven in and has driven in at least one run in six of the eight games.

Starter Coy Cobb pitched five innings and allowed two runs on three hits and two walks. He struck out three batters.

Tristan Stevens pitched a scoreless inning, coming into a jam in the sixth. Andre Duplantier II pitched a scoreless frame with one strikeout. Texas scored in the first inning yet again, after Duke Ellis walked, stole second base and moved to third on an error. Zach Zubia then drove him in with a sacrifice fly to right field. The Longhorns have scored in the first inning in six of the first eight games.

The Longhorns were back to work in the second, scoring two more runs on a pair of hits. Douglas Hodo III walked and Williams singled to put two runners on base before Austin Todd drove them both in with an RBI double to right. Boise State got a run on the board in the fourth inning after a two-out walk and an RBI single to right-center field.

Texas got the run right back after Todd hit a triple in to the gap in left and scored on a sacrifice fly by Ellis.

A pair of Longhorn freshmen combined to add a run in the fifth inning. Trey Faltine doubled and Hodo drove him in with an RBI single to left field to make the lead 5-1. The Broncos scratched out another run in the sixth after the leadoff batter was hit by a pitch. Stevens came out of the bullpen to get the Longhorns out of the jam. One more run came home in the seventh to trim the Texas lead to 5-3.

Up next: Texas closes its six-game homestand against Sam Houston State on Tuesday, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m. at UFCU Disch-Falk Field.