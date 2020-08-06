Texas Baseball Great Jim Gideon named to National College Baseball Hall of Fame

LonghornsCountry
Former Texas Baseball great Jim Gideon will be inducted into the National College Baseball Hall of Fame as a member of the 2020 class, the hall announced Thursday. This year's class will be inducted as part of a virtual College Baseball Night of Champions ceremony later this month.

A two-time first team All-American, Gideon led Texas to the 1975 National Championship with a stellar 17-0 record and 1.80 ERA. The 17 wins that season are tied for the fourth-most by a Texas pitcher in a single season. The year prior, in 1974, Gideon won a Longhorns record-tying 19 games.

Gideon was a three-year letterwinner for the Longhorns from 1973-75 and his 40 career wins rank fourth all-time at Texas and his 297 career strikeouts are the 10-most in school history. He was a two-time first team All-SWC selection and team MVP in 1974 and 1975. On March 21, 1975, Gideon tossed the 10 no-hitter in Texas history. He struck out 11 batters in nine hitless innings to beat SMU, 6-0, in Dallas.

Following his career at Texas, Gideon was drafted by the Texas Rangers with the 17 overall pick in the first round of the 1975 Major League Baseball Draft. Later that year he made his MLB debut for the Rangers as a rookie.

A 1992 inductee into the Texas Athletics Hall of Honor, Gideon becomes the 12 former Longhorn to be inducted into the National College Baseball Hall of Fame.

Longhorns in the National College Baseball Hall of Fame
Name (Year Inducted)
Cliff Gustafson (2006)
Brooks Kieschnick (2006)
Bibb Falk (2007)
Billy Disch (2008)
Burt Hooton (2008)
Greg Swindell (2008)
Kirk Dressendorfer (2009)
Keith Moreland (2009)
Richard Wortham (2010)
Augie Garrido (2016)
David Chalk (2019)
Jim Gideon (2020)

