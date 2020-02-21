Texas Baseball: Longhorns Blast Boise State in Series Opener

AUSTIN, Texas – Bryce Elder tossed seven shutout innings and struck out 11 batters to lead Texas Baseball to a 4-0 win over Boise State on Friday night at UFCU Disch-Falk Field.

Texas jumped out to a 2-0 lead after opening the game with three-straight hits. Austin Todd hit a leadoff single and Duke Ellis followed with a double to put two in scoring position. Zach Zubia then delivered a two-run ground-rule double to left field.

Todd finished the game 3-for-5 with one run scored and one driven in. Ellis went 2-for-4 with two runs scored and Zubia was 1-for-4 with two RBI.

Elder got into a little trouble in the second with two on and nobody out but was able to get two strikeouts to keep the Broncos off the board. After that jam in the second, Elder would allow only two baserunners the rest of the way.

The Longhorns added a run in the fourth on a Collin Williams RBI single to left. Williams RBI hit drove in Eric Kennedy, who singled on a bunt and stole second base.

Another run came home for Texas in the fifth, with Trey Fatline hitting an RBI groundout to make the score 4-0.

Texas put the game sufficiently out of reach with three runs in the eighth. Faltine started the inning with a single and stole second base. Walks by Peyton Powell and Williams loaded the bases and pinch-hitter Silas Ardoin drove in a run with a walk. drove in another run with an RBI single. The final run came across on a wild pitch, allowing Williams to score.

Dawson Merryman pitched a perfect eighth inning with two strikeouts and Jared Southard struck out the side around a single in the ninth inning.

UP NEXT

The Longhorns and Broncos continue the series on Saturday at 2 p.m. at UFCU Disch-Falk Field.