LonghornsCountry
Top Stories
Longhorns in the pros
Football
The Forty Acres

Texas Baseball: Longhorns Blast Boise State in Series Opener

Chris Dukes

AUSTIN, Texas – Bryce Elder  tossed seven shutout innings and struck out 11 batters to lead Texas Baseball to a 4-0 win over Boise State on Friday night at UFCU Disch-Falk Field.

Texas jumped out to a 2-0 lead after opening the game with three-straight hits. Austin Todd hit a leadoff single and Duke Ellis followed with a double to put two in scoring position. Zach Zubia then delivered a two-run ground-rule double to left field.

Todd finished the game 3-for-5 with one run scored and one driven in. Ellis went 2-for-4 with two runs scored and Zubia was 1-for-4 with two RBI.

Elder got into a little trouble in the second with two on and nobody out but was able to get two strikeouts to keep the Broncos off the board. After that jam in the second, Elder would allow only two baserunners the rest of the way.

The Longhorns added a run in the fourth on a Collin Williams RBI single to left. Williams RBI hit drove in Eric Kennedy, who singled on a bunt and stole second base.

Another run came home for Texas in the fifth, with Trey Fatline hitting an RBI groundout to make the score 4-0.

Texas put the game sufficiently out of reach with three runs in the eighth. Faltine started the inning with a single and stole second base. Walks by Peyton Powell and Williams loaded the bases and pinch-hitter Silas Ardoin drove in a run with a walk. drove in another run with an RBI single. The final run came across on a wild pitch, allowing Williams to score.

Dawson Merryman pitched a perfect eighth inning with two strikeouts and Jared Southard struck out the side around a single in the ninth inning.

UP NEXT
The Longhorns and Broncos continue the series on Saturday at 2 p.m. at UFCU Disch-Falk Field.

Comments

The Forty Acres

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Texas Football: What's Next for Colt McCoy?

The Longhorn legend has reached the end of his contract with the Washington Redskins

Chris Dukes

by

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Board of Regents Approves Multi-Year Contracts for Yurcich, Ash

The move may be construed as a vote of confidence for the direction of the program

Chris Dukes

by

Chris Dukes

NCAA Football: Guess What? There are More Transfer Rule Changes Coming

The world of college football is about to change again when the NCAA committee meets in April

Chris Dukes

by

Chris Dukes

Texas Basketball: UT Makes List as Possible Landing Spot for John Beilein

Could the former Cleveland Cavaliers coach end up on the Forty Acres?

Chris Dukes

by

ColtBennett

Texas Football: Longhorns Hire Former D-1 Head Coach as an Analyst

Everett Withers was the head coach at Texas State, North Carolina and James Madison

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: The 'Cowboy' Package and What Could Have Been

Texas' newest weapon against spread offenses never got a chance to get off the ground

Chris Dukes

Texas Basketball: Former UT Star Kevin Durant's Rehab Appears to be Going Well

Durant is one of only three former Longhorn basketball players with his number retired

Chris Dukes

by

Smithy

Texas Basketball: Longhorns Need Road Win at Kansas State

Texas is hoping to build on the momentum it gained in a home win over TCU

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Four-Star Texas QB Target Closing in on Decision

Flower Mound Marcus signal-caller Garrett Nussmeier will make his decision April 18

Chris Dukes

by

StoneColdSam

Texas Basketball: Freshman Will Baker Comes to Life with 20 Points in Win over TCU

The highly-touted recruit had scored only 16 points all season before this game

Chris Dukes

by

ColtBennett