Texas Baseball: Longhorns Host Cal State Fullerton for a Three-Game Series

Chris Dukes

TEXAS (10-3, 0-0) vs. CAL STATE FULLERTON (4-9, 0-0)

March 6-8, 2020

Where: UFCU Disch-Falk Field

Time: Friday at 6:30 p.m.; Saturday at 12 p.m.; Sunday at 1:30 p.m.

TV: Longhorn Network

Radio: 104.9 FM The Horn/1260 AM

Live stats: https://texassports.com/sidearmstats/baseball

All-time series: Tied, 17-17

PROBABLE PITCHING MATCHUPS

FRIDAY–Texas Jr. RHP Bryce Elder (2-1, 2.33) vs. CSF Jr. RHP Tanner Bibee (1-2, 1.93)

SATURDAY–Texas So. RHP Ty Madden (3-0, 1.71) vs. CSF So. RHP Tanner Luckham (2-0, 1.80)

SUNDAY–Texas So. RHP Coy Cobb (0-0, 2.51) vs. CSF So. RHP Joe Magrisi (0-2, 3.63)

THE MATCHUP—Texas continues its nine-game homestand, welcoming Cal State Fullerton to UFCU Disch-Falk Field for a three-game series. The two programs meet for the first since the Titans defeated the Longhorns in the 2004 College World Series Finals. Texas and Cal State Fullerton are among the top-10 winningest programs in college baseball history and are two of the seven programs with four or more national titles.

COMMON THREAD—This weekend will be a remembrance of the great Augie Garrido, who led both Texas and Cal State Fullerton to national championships. Garrido won national titles in 1979, 1984 and 1995 while at Fullerton and in 2002 and 2005 with Texas. In 21 seasons under Garrido's guidance, the Titans won a total of 929 games. Garrido then led the Longhorns to 824 wins in 20 seasons to bring his career wins total to 1,975, the second-most all-time.

A LOOK AT THE LONGHORNS—Texas sits at 10-3 after opening the season with 13 games in 19 days. Starting pitching remains a strength for the Horns, led by Bryce Elder and Ty Madden. The starting pitchers have combined for a 2.01 ERA with 74 strikeouts in 67 innings pitched. Opponents are batting just .198 against the Texas starters. The top third of the lineup, featuring Austin Todd, Duke Ellis and Zach Zubia, has produced at a high level so far. Todd and Ellis are the team's leading hitters and each share the team lead with 10 runs scored, while Zubia leads the squad with 19 RBI.

NEXT UP—The Longhorns continue their season-long nine-game homestand at UFCU Disch-Falk Field, hosting Abilene Christian for a midweek contest on Wednesday, March 11. Texas will then have New Mexico in town for a weekend series, March 13-15.

