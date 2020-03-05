Texas Baseball: Longhorns Rally Comes up Short

Texas Baseball made a valiant effort to rally from an 8-0 deficit, but in the end came up short against Arizona, 8-6, on Tuesday at UFCU Disch-Falk Field. The Longhorns scored six unanswered runs but could not complete the rally.

Eric Kennedy had a 3-for-4 day at the plate with four RBI to lead Texas (10-3) offensively. Duke Ellis and Zach Zubia both produced two-hit games as well.

Longhorn pitching issued eight walks and hit four batters in the loss. Nine different pitchers appeared on the mound, with the final five pitchers combining to pitch five shutout innings.

Arizona took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first and loaded the bases with just one out before Cole Quintanilla was called in from the bullpen. The right-hander got a strikeout and a groundout to get the Longhorns out of the jam without anymore runs scoring.

The Wildcats extended the lead to 4-0 with a two-out three-run homer to left field in the second inning. Arizona added four more runs in the fourth, hitting its second homer of the game to take an 8-0 lead.

Texas got on the board in the fourth inning, with Kennedy lining a two-run single to center. The Longhorns got their first three hits of the game during the inning.

The Longhorns battled back in the seventh inning with four runs on four hits to trim the Arizona lead to 8-6. Cam Williams drove in two with a single to right field and Eric Kennedy drove in two more with a hit to right field.

Sam Walbridge pitched a scoreless fifth inning and Dawson Merryman followed with a scoreless sixth inning to settle the game down for the Longhorns. Tristan Stevens pitched a scoreless inning and Pete Hansen finished off the final 1 2/3 innings.

UP NEXT

The Longhorns continue their season-long nine-game homestand with a series against Cal State Fullerton this weekend at UFCU Disch-Falk Field. The series gets started on Friday at 6:30 p.m.