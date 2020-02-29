Texas Baseball: LSU Hands UT Its First Loss of the Season

HOUSTON, Texas – Texas Baseball dropped its first game of the season, 4-3, to LSU in the Longhorns' first game at the Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic at Minute Maid Park on Friday night.

Bryce Elder pitched 6 1/3 innings and struck out 10 batters but was charged with the loss. He gave up three earned runs and one unearned run. The Longhorns dropped to 9-1 on the season.

Austin Todd was 2-for-4 at the plate, while DJ Petrinsky was 1-for-3 with two RBI. Zach Zubia drove in the 'Horns other run.

LSU scored first, grabbing a 2-0 lead on three hits in the second inning. The Tigers started the inning with a single and an RBI triple to score the first run. The second run came home on a two-out chopper to shortstop. The play was originally called out on the field but was overturned after a video review.

Texas tied the game right up in the top of the third inning. Petrinsky started the frame with a solo homer to left-center field for his first blast of the season. The Longhorns then loaded the bases with one out and Zubia delivered a sacrifice fly to knot the score at 2-2.

The Longhorns moved into the lead in the fourth after Trey Faltine was hit by a pitch to start the inning. Eric Kennedy followed with a bunt single that was thrown away, allowing both runners to move into scoring position. Petrinsky then drove in his second run of the game with a sacrifice fly to right field.

In the sixth LSU hit a two-run homer to retake the lead, 4-3. Elder was able to limit the damage by getting a pair of strikeouts to end the inning.

With one runner on and one out in the seventh, Elder gave way to Sam Walbridge out of the bullpen. The freshman left-hander got the job done with a strikeout and a fly out to end the threat.

Dawson Merryman pitched the final scoreless frame with one strikeout out of the bullpen.

UP NEXT

Texas plays Arkansas on Saturday at 7 p.m. in the Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic.