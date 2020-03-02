Texas Baseball: Missouri Prevails in Wild Game

HOUSTON, Texas – Texas Baseball scored eight runs on 10 hits but committed five errors and allowed four unearned runs in a 9-8 loss to Missouri in the Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic at Minute Maid Park on Sunday.

The Longhorns (10-2) held a 4-3 lead before Missouri (6-5) scored five runs in the sixth and held on. Texas scored runs in the seventh and eighth to trim the lead to 8-7 before Missouri tacked on an insurance run in the ninth.

Coy Cobb started and pitched five innings, allowing just one earned run and striking out four batters. Two unearned runs crossed the plate against Cobb. Kolby Kubichek was tagged for four runs (three earned) and took the loss.

Austin Todd went 3-for-6 with two runs scored and one RBI to lead Texas offensively. Eight different Longhorns had a hit in the game.

Missouri opened the game with an unearned run in the top of the first. After a one-out walk, the runner moved to second on a groundout, then to third on a wild pitch and scored on an errant throw.

Another unearned run crossed the plate after a leadoff error in the third inning. A two-out RBI single drove in the run to give the Tigers a 2-0 lead.

The Longhorns got a run back in the fourth after Cam Williams worked a one-out walk and Trey Faltine singled to put runners on the corners. Eric Kennedy drove in the Texas run with a sacrifice fly to center.

Missouri got the run right back in the fifth on a two-out solo homer to left field.

Texas grabbed a 4-3 lead with three runs on just one hit in the fifth inning. The Longhorns would have hoped to do more damage after being issued three walks and one hit batter in the inning.

The Tigers took the lead right back in the sixth after the inning started with an error and was followed by a barrage of singles. In the frame, Missouri scored five runs on five hits to take an 8-4 lead.

Texas got a run back in the seventh when Williams hit an RBI double to drive in Zach Zubia from first base to make the score 8-5. Two more Longhorn runs came around in the eighth with Zubia driving an RBI single and Duke Ellis scoring on a wild pitch.

Missouri got an insurance run across in the ninth off of Donny Diaz. The Longhorns nearly overcame it, but a strikeout ended the game.

UP NEXT

Texas hosts Arizona on Tuesday, March 3 at 6:30 p.m. to start a nine-game homestand at UFCU Disch-Falk Field.