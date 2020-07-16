Texas Basketball Earns NABC Team Academic Excellence Award

The University of Texas Men’s Basketball team has earned a Team Academic Excellence Award from the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC), the organization announced Thursday. The awards, now in its eighth year, recognize outstanding academic achievement by a team with a cumulative grade point average (GPA) of 3.0 or better for the 2019-20 season.

In order to earn a NABC Team Academic Excellence Award, institutions in the NCAA, NAIA and NJCAA must count the grade point averages of all men’s basketball student-athletes who competed during the 2019-20 season.

In addition to the team honor, senior Drayton Whiteside claimed a spot on the NABC Honors Court on Wednesday. Whiteside is a double major in Finance and Sport Management. The Honors Court recognizes collegiate basketball student-athletes who excelled in academics during the 2019-20 season.

In order to be named to the Honors Court, a student-athlete must meet a high standard of academic criteria that includes:

Academically a junior or senior and a varsity player. Cumulative GPA of 3.2 or higher at the conclusion of the 2019-20 academic year. Students must have matriculated at least one year at their current institution. Member of an NCAA Division I, II, III or NAIA Division I or II institution with a NABC member coach.

