Texas Basketball: How to Watch Texas vs. Kansas State

Texas goes to the Little Apple today to take on Kansas State in what should be a winnable game for the Longhorns.

Kansas State comes in just 9-17 on the season and 2-11 in Big 12 play - dead last in the conference.

Texas has some momentum from their previous win over TCU. True freshman Will Baker came to life by scoring 20 points, more than doubling his previous season total (16).

The breakout performance came in part because of nessicity with big man Jerich Sims on the bench, but it also seemed like a matter of time before the highly-regarded recruit started living up to his potential.

"Sometimes for freshmen, it doesn't always happen right away," coach Shaka Smart said after the game. "When he didn't have some early success, there was maybe some people who questioned what he could do. He deserves a lot of credit. We knew a game like tonight was coming at some point."

"It was frustrating when I was missing those shots," Baker said. "The coaches just told me to stay ready."

Texas is still unsure about the status of Matt Coleman III, who sat out last week's game with a bruised heel suffered in Texas' loss to Iowa State in Ames. Smart emphasized Coleman's toughness when talking about the injury.

"Looking at a tape, he went to the basket, he came down and he just kinda like it, just kind of jarred him," Smart said. "I would say of all the guys that I've coached, he's in the top three or four in terms of physical toughness, in terms of just being able to play through getting hurt."

Texas and Kansas State tip-off at noon Central Time. The game will be televised nationally on CBS. It is available via radio on the Longhorn IMG Radio Network. Check out www.texassports.com for a full list of affiliates.