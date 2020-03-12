LonghornsCountry
Top Stories
Longhorns in the pros
Football
The Forty Acres

Texas Basketball: How to Watch Texas vs. Texas Tech

Chris Dukes

Texas blew a double-digit lead at home in the first meeting, then survived a knock-down, drag-out donnybrook in Lubbock to even the series, now the rubber match between the Longhorns and Red Raiders might be for an NCAA Tournament berth. 

In a contest that is being called a "play-in game" by many in the national and local media, Texas and Texas Tech meet in the Big 12 Tournament quarterfinals on Thursday morning. 

Texas head coach Shaka Smart understands the stakes but has his team focused on the task at hand. 

“It’s not like if we write that on our whiteboard that all of a sudden our guys are going to play harder,” Smart told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram."

The Longhorns' roller-coaster season has included a four-game losing streak followed immediately by a five-game winning streak capped off by an embarrassing blowout home loss to Oklahoma State in the regular-season finale. 

The underlying key to the ups and downs seems to be on defense. More particularly the 60-point mark. In their last ten games, the Longhorns are 5-1 when holding opponents under 60 points with the lone loss coming to then No. 1 Baylor. They are 0-4 when their opponents topple the 60-point mark. 

All of this means the Longhorns will likely have to get gritty to beat the 2019 national runner up and they may have to do it without one of their grittiest players in Brock Cunningham, who suffered an ankle injury in practice this week. 

That means guys like Kai Jones, Royce Ham Jr. and Will Baker will have to pick up the slack in the paint. 

On offense, Texas needs a couple of guards to be on when it comes to shooting the ball. The Longhorns triple-headed guard rotation of Matt Coleman III, Courtney Ramey and Andrew Jones are all capable of lighting it up from beyond the arch in the right situation  

Texas vs. Texas Tech 

11:30 a.m. Central Time

Watch: The game will be televised on ESPN2. 

Radio: The Longhorn IMG Radio Network will carry the game. Check www.TexasSports.com for a list of affiliates. 

Comments

The Forty Acres

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Texas Basketball: Longhorns Prep for Texas Tech

Game Notes ahead of a Big 12 quarterfinal showdown

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Longhorns Get Visit from Nation's No. 1 Running Back (Watch Highlights)

Five-star back Camar Wheaton was on campus for an unoffical visit this week

Chris Dukes

by

Banner1231

Texas Athletics Suspends Fan Attendance Through March 22

With growing concerns over COVID-19 (coronavirus), the Longhorns will compete in home events without fans for the remainder of this week and through March 22

Chris Dukes

Big 12, NCAA Tournaments Will be Played in Empty Arenas Amid Coronavirus Concerns

The NCAA and Big 12 are taking drastic steps in an attempt to curb the spread of the virus

Chris Dukes

Texas Basketball: Can Texas Take Down Texas Tech Again?

The Longhorns are fighting for their postseason lives in the first round of the Big 12 Tournament

Tomer Barazani

Texas Basketball: Brock Cunningham Questionable for Texas Tech

The redshirt freshman suffered an ankle injury in practice ahead of the Big 12 Tournament

Chris Dukes

Texas Basketball: These Teams Could Burst Texas' NCAA Tournament Bubble

How teams like Wofford, San Fransisco and St. Bonaventure matter to Texas' tournament chances.

Chris Dukes

by

Ryguy3

Texas Baseball Welcomes in Abeline Christian

The two schools are meeting for the first time ever on the diamond

Longhorn Country Staff

Texas Football: 'Horns Extend Offer to Metroplex Wide Receiver

Texas is vying for the services of Mansfield Summit's Hal Presley

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Longhorns Offer Four-Star 2021 Receiver (Watch Highlights)

Texas is gunning for the services of Royse City's Ketron Jackson

Chris Dukes