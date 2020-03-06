Texas Basketball: It's March, Let the Madness Begin

In less than 10 days, arguably the most exciting time of year will be upon us - March Madness. In other words, the NCAA Tournament bracket will officially be set. This next week will be a calm one for top tier teams who’ve already booked their ticket to the big dance. However, for fans of the many teams on the bubble, it will be nerve-wracking to say the least. Longhorn fans fall right into the conversation riding a five game win streak into Saturday's final matchup.

A little less than a month ago Texas’ losing streak extended to four games with a lopsided 81-52 loss to Iowa State. Along with the absence of team leader Jericho Sims, it seemed as if all hope was lost.

The tide quickly changed when Freshman Will Baker scored a season- high 20 points to defeat the Horned Frogs and snap the four game losing streak. The flood gates officially opened as Shakas team went to win their last five games - the latest of which was won against the Sooners. Following two missed Doolittle free throws, Matt Coleman came down the floor and banked in a three-pointer with 0.4 seconds left to lift Texas to a 52-51 win over Oklahoma. The past three wins have all been Quad one teams, pushing the Longhorns to 5-7 overall against top Quad teams.

Texas will finish off the season at home against Oklahoma State on Saturday. With a win, the Horns will improve to 20-11 on the season. At this point, I believe Texas has high potential to be included in the NCAA tournament on Selection Sunday.