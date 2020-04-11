Texas Basketball: Longhorns Make Two More Early Top 25 Rankings

AUSTIN, Texas — The University of Texas Men’s Basketball team is featured in the Top 25 in a pair of preseason national rankings for the upcoming 2020-21 season. UT is ranked No. 18 by Seth Davis of The Athletic and No. 22 by Andy Katz of NCAA.com, as both writers released their polls earlier this week.

The Longhorns concluded the shortened 2019-20 season with a 19-12 overall record, including a 9-9 mark to tie for third place in the Big 12 Conference. Texas is expected to return all 12 scholarship players from last year’s squad for the 2020-21 season.

From the SI article:

"The Longhorns closed the season on a 5–1 run, Shaka Smart did enough to hang onto his job, and the entire team should be back for what could be a legitimate breakthrough. Texas is in strong position with uncommitted five-star and SI All-American forward Greg Brown, who would be a huge shot in the arm for a team that was downright bad offensively at times last season. Bigger things are expected from sophomore Kai Jones, who also has NBA potential. And Matt Coleman, Andrew Jones, Courtney Ramey and Jase Febres will all have another year of experience, hopefully leading to more fine-tuned guard play."

To get the latest Texas Longhorns Posts posts as they happen, join the Texas Longhorns Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow Texas Longhorns SI on Twitter @LonghornsSI