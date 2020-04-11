LonghornsCountry
Top Stories
Longhorns in the pros
Football
The Forty Acres

Texas Basketball: Longhorns Make Two More Early Top 25 Rankings

Chris Dukes

AUSTIN, Texas — The University of Texas Men’s Basketball team is featured in the Top 25 in a pair of preseason national rankings for the upcoming 2020-21 season. UT is ranked No. 18 by Seth Davis of The Athletic and No. 22 by Andy Katz of NCAA.com, as both writers released their polls earlier this week.

The Longhorns concluded the shortened 2019-20 season with a 19-12 overall record, including a 9-9 mark to tie for third place in the Big 12 Conference. Texas is expected to return all 12 scholarship players from last year’s squad for the 2020-21 season.

From the SI article:

"The Longhorns closed the season on a 5–1 run, Shaka Smart did enough to hang onto his job, and the entire team should be back for what could be a legitimate breakthrough. Texas is in strong position with uncommitted five-star and SI All-American forward Greg Brown, who would be a huge shot in the arm for a team that was downright bad offensively at times last season. Bigger things are expected from sophomore Kai Jones, who also has NBA potential. And Matt Coleman, Andrew Jones, Courtney Ramey and Jase Febres will all have another year of experience, hopefully leading to more fine-tuned guard play."

To get the latest Texas Longhorns Posts posts as they happen, join the Texas Longhorns Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow Texas Longhorns SI on Twitter @LonghornsSI

Comments

The Forty Acres

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Greatest Longhorn Football recruits of All Time - No. 1, Vince Young

Young lived up to the hype, becoming one of the greatest college football players of all time

Tomer Barazani

Texas Among Favorites to Land Four-Star Cornerback

Dallas-area cornerback Ishmael Ibraheem released a list of top 10 schools that included the Longhorns

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Longhorns Offer Metroplex OLB

South Oak Cliff's Jaydon Williams is raw, but has tremendous upside

Chris Dukes

Greatest Longhorn Football recruits of All Time - No. 2, Sergio Kindle

The former five-star recruit was a standout during his time on the Forty Acres

Tomer Barazani

Texas Recruiting: Longhorns Offer Las Vegas Pass Rusher

Texas has extended a scholarship offer to 2022 outside linebacker Cyrus Moss.

Chris Dukes

Texas Recruiting: Major Longhorn Target Greg Brown III Included on SI's List of Uncommitted All Americans

Brown's commitment date is currently set for April 24

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Chris Del Conte' Novel Coronavirus Contingencies Includes 'Nine Different Models'

The Texas athletic department is hoping for the best and bracing for the worst when it comes to the 2020 football season

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Big 12 Commissioner Has Concerns Over Whether There Will be a Full 2020 Season

Bob Bowlsby has cast some doubt on whether we'll see a 'full and robust football season' in 2020

Chris Dukes

Greatest Longhorn Football recruits of All Time - No. 3, B.J. Johnson

Johnson was part of one of the most talented receiver trios in school history

Tomer Barazani

Texas Football: What Denzel Okafor's Return Means for the UT Offensive Line

Okafor's decision not to enter the transfer portal gives the Longhorns valuable depth

Chris Dukes