Texas Basketball: Longhorns Need Road Win at Kansas State

Game 27: Texas (15-11, 5-8 Big 12) at Kansas State (9-17, 2-11 Big 12)

Saturday, February 22, 2020 - 1 p.m. Central

Bramlage Coliseum (12,528) - Manhattan, Kansas

GameDay Quick Facts

• TELEVISION: The game will be televised nationally by CBS. Andrew Catalon (pxp) and Steve Lappas (analyst) will call the action.

• RADIO: The Longhorn IMG Radio Network broadcasts every UT game on the statewide network. Craig Way (pxp) and Eddie Oran (analyst) will call the action. Check www.TexasSports.com for a listing of affiliates carrying the game.

• SERIES: K-State leads, 22-17. Last meeting: Texas 64-50 (Jan. 11, 2020; Austin).

Notables

• HITTING SHOTS: Texas converted 51% (26-51) from the floor, including a season-best 60% (9-15) from three-point range, in Wednesday's victory against TCU. The Longhorns improved to 5-0 this year when hitting at least 50% from the floor.

• BAKER HAS CAREER NIGHT: Freshman C registered a career-high 20 points (8-12 FG, 4-6 threes) in a career-best 26 minutes during Wednesday's win against TCU. In his previous 17 contests, Baker has scored 16 total points in 107 minutes of action.

• AJ1 GOES OFF: Redshirt sophomore G tallied a career-high 21 points (7-14 FG, 3-5 threes, 4-4 FT) in a season-best 36 minutes against TCU on Wednesday. Jones has a team-best four 20-point performances and ranks second on the team in scoring (10.9 ppg) this season.

• RAMEY PRODUCING: Sophomore G has averaged 18.0 points and 6.0 rebounds in 37.0 minutes per game over the last two contests. He posted 5 assists without a turnover in a season-best 38 minutes against TCU on Wednesday.