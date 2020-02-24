LonghornsCountry
Top Stories
Longhorns in the pros
Football
The Forty Acres

Texas Basketball: Longhorns Trying to Play Their Way Back Into Tournament Conversation

Chris Dukes

When Texas fell to Iowa State 81-52 on Feb. 15 many in the media were already writing their eulogy for the Longhorns 2019-20 basketball season, but Texas wasn't quite ready to quit. 

At that point the team had lost four straight, was four games under .500 in conference play and had just lost both Jericho Sims and Matt Coleman III to injuries. More importantly than all of that, the Longhorns looked like they had given up on the court.  

Since then the team has picked up back-to-back wins, climbed into a three-way tie for sixth place in the Big 12 and back into some discussions on the NCAA Tournament.

"I think team spirit is at a high right now," Courtney Ramey said after Texas' win over 70-59 Kansas State. "A lot of people counted us out because we got a lot of injuries. But we believe in each one of our players. We're all division one athletes and we know we have a great chance of doing what we want to do at the end of the year. We just gotta keep attacking."

While victories in each of its last two games gets Texas back to the doorstep when it comes to the Big Dance, the Longhorns know the hardest part of that journey is still in front of them. Four games remain on the schedule (West Virginia, at Texas Tech, at Oklahoma and Oklahoma State) and Texas will likely need at least three wins in those contests to even be considered for a spot in the tournament. 

Even more than that, the game against No. 20 West Virginia marks the Longhorns' last chance to knock off a ranked team at home.

For Shaka Smart, running that gauntlet comes down to preparation.  

"The guys have really taken ownership of what we've asked them to do starting with this guy (Cortney Ramey)," Shaka Smart said. "He's really taken a leadership role and done a great job first and foremost in practice and in our preparation, owning the message that the coaches have given to them." 

Comments

The Forty Acres

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Top NFL Longhorns of All-Time List: No. 5, Earl Thomas

We're counting down our list of the top Longhorns of All time in the NFL. We start our countdown with No. 5, Earl Thomas

Tomer Barazani

by

Tomerbarazani

Texas Football: Spring Depth Chart Preview: Defensive End

The two end spots on Texas' defensive line could be the most intriguing on the entire defense

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: NFL Combine Looms Large for Collin Johnson

Of all the Texas players attending, the 6-foot-5 wide receiver may have the most to gain or lose at the combine

Chris Dukes

Texas Basketball: Longhorns Roll Past K-State

Big road win puts the Longhorns back within striking distance of the NCAA bubble

Longhorn Country Staff

by

ColtBennett

Texas Baseball Completes Sweep on Williams’ Walk-Off Homer

Cam Williams hit a 10th-inning walk-off home run to secure the series sweep of Boise State.

Chris Dukes

by

Banner1231

Texas Football: What's Next for Colt McCoy?

The Longhorn legend has reached the end of his contract with the Washington Redskins

Chris Dukes

by

edrush

Texas Baseball: UT rides Madden complete game to 2-1 win

The Longhorns improved to 7-0 on the back of Ty Madden’s gem on the mound.

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Brandon Jones' Film Study Ahead of the NFL Combine Goes Above and Beyond

The Texas standout is doing his homework and then some

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Sam Ehlinger Makes List of Top 10 Returning QBs

The Texas signal-caller comes in at No. 4 the list

Longhorn Country Staff

by

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Redshirt Freshman Receiver Reportedly Suspended From Team

The Longhorns may have to go through spring practice without Kennedy Lewis

Chris Dukes

by

Smithy