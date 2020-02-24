Texas Basketball: Longhorns Trying to Play Their Way Back Into Tournament Conversation

When Texas fell to Iowa State 81-52 on Feb. 15 many in the media were already writing their eulogy for the Longhorns 2019-20 basketball season, but Texas wasn't quite ready to quit.

At that point the team had lost four straight, was four games under .500 in conference play and had just lost both Jericho Sims and Matt Coleman III to injuries. More importantly than all of that, the Longhorns looked like they had given up on the court.

Since then the team has picked up back-to-back wins, climbed into a three-way tie for sixth place in the Big 12 and back into some discussions on the NCAA Tournament.

"I think team spirit is at a high right now," Courtney Ramey said after Texas' win over 70-59 Kansas State. "A lot of people counted us out because we got a lot of injuries. But we believe in each one of our players. We're all division one athletes and we know we have a great chance of doing what we want to do at the end of the year. We just gotta keep attacking."

While victories in each of its last two games gets Texas back to the doorstep when it comes to the Big Dance, the Longhorns know the hardest part of that journey is still in front of them. Four games remain on the schedule (West Virginia, at Texas Tech, at Oklahoma and Oklahoma State) and Texas will likely need at least three wins in those contests to even be considered for a spot in the tournament.

Even more than that, the game against No. 20 West Virginia marks the Longhorns' last chance to knock off a ranked team at home.

For Shaka Smart, running that gauntlet comes down to preparation.

"The guys have really taken ownership of what we've asked them to do starting with this guy (Cortney Ramey)," Shaka Smart said. "He's really taken a leadership role and done a great job first and foremost in practice and in our preparation, owning the message that the coaches have given to them."