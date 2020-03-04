Texas Basketball: Notes Ahead of a Red River Showdown

Game 30: Texas (18-11, 8-8 Big 12) at Oklahoma (18-11, 8-8 Big 12)

Tuesday, March 3, 2020 - 8 p.m. Central

Lloyd Noble Center (11,528) - Norman, Oklahoma

GameDay Quick Facts

• TELEVISION: The game will be televised nationally by ESPN2. Jon Sciambi (pxp) and Fran Fraschilla (analyst) will call the action.

• RADIO: The Longhorn IMG Radio Network broadcasts every UT game on the statewide network. Craig Way (pxp) and Eddie Oran (analyst) will call the action. Check www.TexasSports.com for a listing of affiliates carrying the game.

• SERIES: Oklahoma leads, 56-40. Last meeting: Oklahoma 72-62 (Jan. 8, 2020; Austin).

Notables

• THE WIN STREAK: Texas enters Tuesday's contest in Norman on a four-game win streak in Big 12 play, and all four victories have been by double-digit margins. This marks the first time UT has won four-consecutive league games since the Longhorns won seven-straight Big 12 games in the 2013-14 season.

• GETTING OFFENSIVE: Texas has converted 51.9% (95-183) from the field, including a 46.2% mark (36-78) from three-point range, during its current four-game win streak The Longhorns have topped 50% FG shooting in EACH of its last four victories and are 8-0 this season when converting at least 50% from the field.

• AJ1 ON FIRE: Redshirt sophomore G has averaged a team-best 19.3 points in 36.1 minutes per game while hitting 26-of-51 (.510) from the field, including a 14-of-27 (.519) mark from three-point range, over the last four contests. Jones, who has topped the 20-point mark in three of the last four games, has registered a career-high 22 points in each of the last two contests (vs. No. 20/19 West Virginia, at No. 22/21 Texas Tech).