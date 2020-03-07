Texas Basketball: Notes Ahead of Regular Season Finale vs. Oklahoma State

LonghornsCountry
Game 31: Texas (19-11, 9-8 Big 12) vs. Oklahoma State (16-14, 6-11 Big 12)

Saturday, March 7, 2020 - 3 p.m. Central
Frank Erwin Center (16,540) - Austin, Texas

GameDay Quick Facts

• TELEVISION: The game will be televised nationally by ESPN2. Rich Hollenberg (pxp) and Chris Spatola (analyst) will call the action.

• RADIO: The Longhorn IMG Radio Network broadcasts every UT game on the statewide network. Craig Way (pxp) and Eddie Oran (analyst) will call the action. Check www.TexasSports.com for a listing of affiliates carrying the game.

• SERIES: Texas leads, 52-44. Last meeting: Texas 76-64 (Jan. 15, 2020; Stillwater).

Notables

• RECENT SUCCESS AGAINST THE COWBOYS: Texas has won 18 of the last 28 meetings against Oklahoma State entering Saturday's game in Austin. The Longhorns have won 13 of the last 15 meetings in Austin against the Cowboys.

• THE WIN STREAK: Texas enters Saturday's contest in Austin on a five-game win streak in Big 12 Conference play. The streak includes three road victories, three Quadrant 1 wins and two victories against AP Top 25 opponents.

• DEFENSE WINS: Texas held Oklahoma to a season-low 51 points on 28.0% FG shooting (14-50), including a 2-of-20 (.100) mark from three-point range, in Tuesday's win. During the five-game win streak, the Longhorns have allowed an average of 56.2 ppg on a combined 37.4% FG shooting (98-262), including an 18-of-84 (.214) mark from three-point range.

• PLAYING HIS ROLE: Redshirt freshman F has averaged a team-best 5.0 rpg in 21.3 mpg while hitting 7-of-13 (.538) field goals, including a 4-of-8 (.500) mark from three-point range, during the current five-game win streak. 

