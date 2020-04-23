LonghornsCountry
Texas Basketball: Top Longhorn Target Greg Brown III Set to Make Decision Tomorrow

Chris Dukes

Top Texas recruit Greg Brown III will make his high-profile decision on April 24 at 3 p.m. on Instagram Live. 

The five-star prospect is ranked the No. 1 power forward in the country and No. 9 overall prospect in the 2020 class according to 247Sports. 

Brown looked to be a heavy Texas lean after the university issued what amounted to a vote of confidence in head coach Shaka Smart, giving the former VCU head man at least one more year on the Forty Acres. 

However, the idea that Brown may end up skip out on college altogether and sign a contract in the NBA G-League has been gaining traction among pundits. 

California guard and No. 1 overall prospect in the 2020 class Jalen Green decided to sign with the fledgling new league which could pay prospect up to $500K according to ESPN. 

The decision will shape the next year of Texas basketball, which has a chance to be Shaka Smart's most talented team with the return of nearly every player on the roster and the addition of Brown. 

The decision will impact more than just the Longhorns, though. As potential one-and-done players continue to mull immediate paydays over a year in the collegiate system, the NBA set up the G-League to keep those prospects from going overseas. If the league were to get another top 10 prospect from the 2020 class it could set a precedent that may fundamentally alter NCAA basketball for years to come. 

Either way we'll have instant reactions to the decision as it happens, so be sure to turn on notifications. 

