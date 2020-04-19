LonghornsCountry
Texas Basketball: Two Longhorns Taken in WNBA Draft

Tomer Barazani

On Friday, Texas seniors Joyner Holmes and Sug Sutton were selected in the 2020 WNBA Draft. Holmes was chosen with the 19th overall pick by the Seattle Storm and Sutton went a little later at 36th overall to the Washington Mystics.

This was the first draft class in 15 years to have multiple longhorns selected. Holmes was coming off her best year statistically at Texas, finishing her 114 game career with 1,270 career points. The six-foot-three forward noted how Seattle is getting a “versatile player who’s willing to do whatever it takes to win”. She continued, "I'm going into it as a sponge. I'm ready to soak everything up." Head Coach Dan Hughes had high praise on the 19th pick by announcing that "the one common thing [he] heard about Joyner is that her best years are going to be as a pro."

Sug Sutton also played a vital role during her senior season, starting in 29 out of 30 games. Sutton dished out 4.3 assists per game while also leading the horns with 1.7 steals per game. She joins the defending champion Washington Mystics in their quest to win back to back titles. Following the selection, Washington Mystics Head Coach, Mike Thibault explained that "Sug has the right demeanor to play in our league. She's got some things to learn, but she knows how to push the tempo."

The two Longhorns became the 11th and 12th players in Texas program history to be selected in the WNBA Draft. The WNBA season, which was scheduled to tip off on May 15, has already been postponed due to COVID-19. The league continues to monitor the situation as it weighs its options regarding potential dates to start the season. 

