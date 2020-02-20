LonghornsCountry
Top Stories
Longhorns in the pros
Football
The Forty Acres

Texas Basketball: Freshman Will Baker Comes to Life with 20 Points in Win over TCU

Chris Dukes

With Matt Coleman and Jericho Sims both out with injuries, Texas (15-11, 5-8) turned to true freshman Will Baker to provide a much-needed spark in a 70-56 victory over TCU (14-12, 5-8) at home on Wednesday. 

Baker scored 20 points, more than doubling his previous season total of 16. 

Fifteen of Baker's points were scored in the first half, but the Horned Frogs still managed to take a 38-36 lead into the locker room for halftime. 

It was a second-half Baker three-pointer with 15:55 to go in the game that made the score 46-44 and gave Texas the lead for good. 

Texas led by only four after a Kelvin Samuel layup made the score 57-53 with 2:34 to go, but a clutch three-pointer from Andrew Jones balooned the lead to seven and forced TCU to foul down the stretch. 

Andrew Jones and Courtney Ramey both sent to the line in the final minute. Both players made the most of their opportunities allowing Texas to extend its lead to double digits. Ramey put an exclamation point on the victory with just two seconds on the clock, slamming home a breakaway dunk. 

It was a cathartic moment for a team that has struggled with four-straight losses over the past two weeks. 

Andrew Jones finished with 21 points including 3-for-5 from three-point range. Ramey had 15 and Kai Jones had 10 for Texas. The team shot 51 percent from the field, a drastic improvement from the sub-30-percent showing four days prior in Ames. 

Texas moves to sixth place in the Big 12 with the victory and now owns a head-to-head tiebreaker advantage over the Horned Frogs. The Longhorns will have another chance to build momentum on the road at Kansas State on Saturday at 6 p.m. The Wildcats are currently last in Big 12 play with a 2-10 conference record (9-16 overall). 

Comments (4)
No. 1-4
ColtBennett
ColtBennett

Well I think Shaka's job is saved after we smashed the powerhouse known as TCU.

Smithy
Smithy

Jones was clutch tonight. I feel like he didn't get enough props.

Davis1123
Davis1123

Baker could give us a spark.

Banner1231
Banner1231

It's a good win, but it might be too little too late.

The Forty Acres

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Texas Football: Charlie Strong Headed to Alabama to be an Analyst

The former Longhorns head coach will work under Nick Saban

Chris Dukes

by

Davis1123

Texas Basketball: Hot Shooting and Unexpected Contributions Led Horns to Win

Freshman Will Baker's 'time came' on Wednesday night in a Texas win.

Tomer Barazani

Texas Baseball: Longhorns Stay Unbeaten With Win over Lamar

Sophomores Kolby Kubichek and Owen Meaney combined for six scoreless innings to lead Texas.

Longhorn Country Staff

Texas Football: New DL Coach Mark Hagen Wants to Bring 'Attacking' Style

Texas' move to an even front will create opportunities for defensive linemen to wreak more havoc

Chris Dukes

Texas Basketball: How to Watch/Listen to Texas vs. TCU

The Longhorns are in desperate need of a win at home against the Horned Frogs

Chris Dukes

Texas Basketball: Inside the Rockets Chronicles P.J. Tucker's Rise to NBA's Most Respected Sixth Man

Story is a great look at Tucker's transformation from his time at Texas

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Four-Star Louisiana Safety Adds Texas to His Top List of Schools (Watch Highlights)

The Longhorns have made an impression on one of the most highly-coveted recruits in the 2021 class

Chris Dukes

Mailbag: Which Early Enrollee Will Make the Biggest Impact?

We take a quick look at Texas baseball, drop in on the basketball team and of course make a little time for football along the way.

Chris Dukes

Texas Basketball: Longhorns Looking for Spark at Home Against TCU

Can Texas snap a four-game skid and gain some momentum?

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Earl Thomas Named Pro Football Talk's Top Safety of the Decade

The former Longhorn ranks third in the NFL in interceptions since 2010

Chris Dukes