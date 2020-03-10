Texas Football: Mailbag: How Many Wins Does Texas Need in the Conference Tournament to Make the Big Dance?

We are on the cusp of the conference tournament in basketball and less than two weeks from the start of spring football. Let's answer some mail. .

Who do you expect to take the biggest step forward in spring football?

I'll break this down into two categories - offense and defense.

On offense keep a close eye on Malcolm Epps. The receiver-turned-tight-end is going to be a matchup nightmare thanks to his size and athleticism. Whether he's lined up tight in the formation next to the tackle or flexed out, teams are going to have to try and cover Epps with either a linebacker or a safety when he's on the field which is the worst-case scenario for opposing defenses. I expect Epps to challenge Cade Brewer for snaps and coaches to potentially look at situations where both players are in the game.

Defensively I look at a guy like T'Vondre Sweat. Playing in a three-man front last year didn't leave a lot of opportunities for Sweat to make his presence known, but he'll be unleashed this season in Chris Ash's more aggressive scheme. Imagine Sweat lined up alongside Keondre Coburn.

How many games does Texas have to win in the Big 12 Tournament to make the NCAA Tournament?

I think Thursday's quarterfinal between Texas and Texas Tech is a de facto play-in game. There have already been a couple of upsets that push the Longhorns down the pecking order when it comes to the NCAA Tournament and there are sure to be at least one or two more along the way. A loss in the first round of the conference tourney - particularly a bad one - could spell doom for the Longhorns' chances at the Big Dance and quite possibly close the door on the Shaka Smart era along with it.