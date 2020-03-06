Texas Football Recruiting: Longhorns Will Host Talented 2022 DB This Weekend (Watch Highlights)

LonghornsCountry
It's never too early to get a start on the 2022 recruiting class and the Longhorns are hoping to get off on the right foot with Aledo sophomore safety Bryan Allen Jr. this weekend when the 6-foot, 183-pounder comes to Austin for a visit. 

Allen already has offers from LSU, Florida, Oklahoma, Penn State, Utah and Texas A&M among others. 

Though he's just a sophomore, Allen already possesses top-notch physicality for his position at the high school level. Even from the high safety position Allen often looks like a linebacker when he's tracking ball-carriers in run support with a built-in instinct to rip the ball out when finishing a tackle. In coverage he's rangy and looks even faster on film than his recorded 4.7 40-yard dash at The Opening would indicate. 

The most exciting part about Allen is his upside. Right now he has the body type for a free safety but could become a strong safety at the next level as he continues to add strength and bulk to his frame over the next two years. 

Allen has already made an on-campus visit to Texas A&M last weekend and is coming off a trip to TCU last weekend.

While Texas defensive coordinator Chris Ash coaches the team's safeties, Allen tagged cornerbacks coach Jay Valai in his Twitter post announcing the visit. 

Valai is already making an impression on the recruiting trail. He's young enough to relate to the high school kids calling himself old enough to be their "big brother" and though he's still early on in his career, his NFL and SEC coaching experience give him enough skins on the wall to impress parents as well. 

