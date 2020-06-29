LonghornsCountry
Texas Longhorns Offer Five-Star Kansas Prospect

Chris Dukes

The Texas Longhorns are making a move to try and secure the services of power forward Mark Mitchell.

A 6-foot-8 power forward out of Bishop Miege in Mission, Kansas, Mitchell is ranked the No. 1 player in his home state, No. 5 small forward and No. 19 overall prospect in the 2022 class according to 247Sports. 

He has offers from Kansas, Kansas State, USC, Wake Forest, Arkansas, Duke, Illinois, Kansas State, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina, Oklahoma State and Virginia. 

Watching his film: A dominant scorer with good range and exceptional athleticism, Mitchell is the kind of player who makes things happen on the floor. 

Here's what  247Sports' Scott Chasen had to say: 

"He has a game that culminates in highlights above the rim, but is also the type of player that separates himself from the pack when you see him dribble the ball up the court in transition or slash and cut in a way that players who are his age typically don't. And he's shown that he cares about the defensive end, at least thus far."

Where Texas stands: Mitchell is so talented he will be able  to go to any school he wants in addition to the lure of the NBA's new developmental league, but Shaka Smart has been successful with big-named talent in the past. This recruitment is worth keeping an eye on as we move forward. 

