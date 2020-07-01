Texas Longhorns Picked First in Big 12 Preseason Volleyball Poll

For the 13th time in program history and the 10th consecutive year, the Texas Longhorns were voted the favorite in the Big 12 for the upcoming 2020 season. The preseason poll is determined by league head coaches, who are not permitted to vote for their own team.

Since 2011, Texas has lost a total of eight conference matches for a record of 136-8 (.944), which included two perfect records of 16-0 (2013 & 2017).

As a team, Texas hit .325 on the season, leading the nation. The mark also sits tied for fourth best in Longhorn history, tying a mark hit in 2012.

Texas Volleyball set a home attendance record in 2019 with an average of 3,873 fans per match. The previous mark was 3,780 which was set in 2013 following the Longhorns' 2012 National Championship.

A trio of Texas Volleyball student-athletes picked up Preseason All-Big 12 honors, as rising juniors and and rising sophomore were all named unanimous selections by the Big 12 coaches on Monday afternoon.

All three were unanimous 2019 Big 12 First Team selections following last season.

Butler hit .439 on the season while putting down 2.31 kills per set. She also averaged 1.64 blocks per set in her sophomore season.

Eggleston averaged 4.38 points per set last season as she put down 3.54 kills per set on clip of .314. She also dished out a career-best 52 aces, and averaged 2.18 digs per set. Eggleston was a 2019 AVCA Second Team All-American.

Fields was named the 2019 Big 12 Freshman of the Year after averaging 2.97 kills per set while hitting .337 in her first season. She also averaged 0.92 blocks per set.

Baylor's Yossiana Pressley was tabbed the Preseason Player of the Year, while Kansas' Caroline Crawford was named the Preseason Freshman of the Year. Nine of the 14 student-athletes on the Preseason All-Big 12 Team were unanimous selections. The preseason team and awards are voted on by the league's head coaches who are not permitted to vote for their own players.

Poll

1. Texas (6)

2. Baylor (3)

3. Iowa State

4. Oklahoma

5. TCU

6. Kansas

7. Texas Tech

8. K-State

9. West Virginia

First place votes in parentheses

The 2020 Big 12 Preseason poll will be announced on Tuesday, June 30.

2020 Big 12 Volleyball Preseason Awards

Preseason Player of the Year: Yossiana Pressley, Baylor, OH, Sr.

Preseason Freshman of the Year: Caroline Crawford, Kansas, MB