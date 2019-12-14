Texas Men's Basketball defeats Central Michigan, 87-76

AUSTIN, Texas — Junior guard Jase Febres posted a season-high 23 points while knocking down 7-of-10 from three-point range, and sophomore guard Courtney Ramey added a career-high 20 points to lead The University of Texas Men's Basketball team (9-1) to an 87-76 victory against Central Michigan (7-4) on Saturday afternoon at the Frank Erwin Center. UT’s 9-1 record is the best 10-game start in the Shaka Smart era.

Febres finished just one three-pointer made shy of his career high (8 vs. Iowa State last year). Ramey tallied six assists without a turnover and had 18 of his 20 points in the second half, which saw the Longhorns outscore the Chippewas by a 51-34 margin.

Junior guard Matt Coleman III recorded 12 points and tied his career high with 7 rebounds, and junior forward Jericho Sims posted 10 points. Junior forward Royce Hamm Jr. added a career-high 12 rebounds in a career-best 16 minutes.

Texas Basketball Postgame Notes

Texas 87, Central Michigan 76

December 14, 2019

Frank Erwin Center (Austin, Texas)

Attendance: 8,587

Team Notes

· This marks the best 10-game start (9-1) in the Shaka Smart era at Texas. UT posted a 7-3 mark in 2015-16, 2017-18 and 2018-19. It’s the best 10-game start by the Longhorns since UT went 9-1 in 2014-15.

· Texas improved to 249-46 at the Erwin Center in the last 18 seasons (dating back to the start of the 2002-03 season). UT is 58-20 at home during the Shaka Smart era (6-0 in 2019-20).

· The Longhorns recorded team season highs in points (87, previous: 73 vs. McNeese State on Nov. 30), three-point field goals made (14-25, previous: 11, twice), three-point field goal percentage (.560, previous: .440 vs. UAB on Dec. 3), free throws made (19, previous: 13, twice), free throws attempted (31, previous: 19 vs. Prairie View A & M on Nov. 15), rebounds (42, previous: 40, twice) and rebound margin (+16, previous: +13 vs. McNeese State on Nov. 30).

· UT recorded its largest comeback victory of the season. Texas trailed by 9 (27-18) at the 9:09 mark of the first half. UT’s previous largest comeback win came at Purdue (Nov. 9), when the Longhorns trailed by 6 (44-38) at the 14:53 mark of the second half.

· Texas posted a 51-34 scoring margin in the second half. UT converted 57.7% (15-26) from the floor, including an 8-of-15 (.533) mark from three-point range, in the final 20 minutes. The Longhorns held the Chippewas to 38.7% FG shooting (12-31), including a 4-of-13 (.308) mark from beyond the arc, in the second half.

· UT registered a 25-16 advantage in points off turnovers.

Matt Coleman III

· Reached double figures in scoring (12 points) for the sixth time this year (10 games) and 39th time in his career (81 games)

· Tied his career high in rebounds (7), also had 7 at Iowa State (Jan. 1, 2018)

Jase Febres

· Set season highs in scoring (team-high 23 points), field goals made (7-11) and minutes (39)

· Set a season high in three-point field goals made (7-10), one shy of his career high (8-10 vs. Iowa State on March 2, 2019)

· Topped the 20-point mark for the first time this year (10 games) and fourth time in his career (78 games)

· Reached double figures in scoring for the fifth time this year and 23rd time in his career

Royce Hamm Jr.

· Set a career high in rebounds (12), previous: 5 (five times)

· Set a career high in minutes (16), previous: 14 (three times)

· Reached double figures in rebounds for the first time in his career (48 games)

· Set a career high in free throws made (6-8), previous: 3 (twice)

· Set a season high in points (8), previous: 6 (twice) – just two shy of his career high (10 vs. UTA on Dec. 28, 2018)

Kai Jones

· Set a career high in rebounds (6), previous: 4 vs. California (Nov. 22)

· Knocked down the first three-point field goal of his collegiate career

Courtney Ramey

· Recorded a career high in scoring (20 points), previous: 19 (twice)

· Topped the 20-point mark for the first time this year (10 games) and in his career (47 games)

· Reached double figures in scoring for the sixth time this year and 24th time in his career

· Tied his season high in three-point field goals made (3-5)

· Had six assists (one shy of his season high) without a turnover in 31 minutes

Jericho Sims

· Reached double figures in scoring (10 points) for the sixth time this year (9 games) and 14th time in his career (79 games)