Texas Volleyball to Play 2020 Home matches in Frank Erwin Center

The University of Texas Volleyball team will play its 2020 home matches at the Frank Erwin Center, UT Athletics announced Monday. The venue, also home to Texas Men's and Women's Basketball, will provide adequate space for social distancing for teams, fans and working event staff.

Texas Volleyball has not played in the Erwin Center since 1997. The Longhorns hosted three matches that year in the arena, earning wins against No. 21 UCLA (Sept. 12), No. 14 Texas A & M (Sept. 24), and No. 9 Nebraska (Oct. 17).

UT also played select home volleyball matches in the Erwin Center in 1984, 1986-90, 1996 and 1997, but have never played a full season inside the arena. In 1994, it also played host to the NCAA Volleyball Championship and Semifinal matches.

Season Ticket Renewals

Renewal information for 2020 season tickets was sent out on Monday. Seat locations in the Erwin Center will be similar to those at Gregory. However, fans will be spaced according to guidelines in place to provide the safest possible home court advantage. Updated seat locations in the Erwin Center will be provided closer to the 2020 season. Preferences and order comments will be accepted during the renewal process.

Mobile Ticketing

As part of our efforts to deliver the best fan experience, Texas Athletics is transitioning to mobile-only ticketing for all sports. Mobile tickets are paperless tickets received via email and opened and used directly from a smart phone. More information, including step-by-step instructional videos, will be sent closer to the start of the season.