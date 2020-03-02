Texas Basketball: Andrew Jones Named Big 12 Co-Player of the Week

Redshirt sophomore guard Andrew Jones has earned the Phillips 66 Big 12 Conference Co-Player of the Week Award, as announced by the league office Monday morning.

Jones averaged 22 points and 3.5 rebounds in Texas' back-to-back wins over ranked foes West Virginia (then-No. 20) and Texas Tech (then-No. 21). He hit 55.6% of his shots from the floor including 47.1 from three-point range over those two contests.

Jones' scored 22 points against West Virginia, which was a new career-high. He matched that number with 22 more against Texas Tech.

Jones, along with fellow guard Courtney Ramey have taken their game to another level during Texas' four-game win streak.

"Courtney and Andrew have been much, much more aggressive," Texas coach Shaka Smart said. "Those guys have taken it upon himself, just to be our lead guards. You know, Matt (Coleman) has still done a nice job in the last couple of games when he can, but he's obviously not 100 percent. But Courtney and Andrew, their aggressiveness and their just ability to make plays is huge."

Texas suddenly finds itself in the thick of the NCAA Tournament picture, sitting on the bubble with two games left in the season. The Longhorns are 18-11 on the year and 8-8 in Big 12 play.

The Longhorns start a crucial final week of Big 12 play on Tuesday with a road trip to Norman to take on rival Oklahoma. They finish up the regular season at home against Oklahoma State. They currently sits at fifth in the Big 12 standings.