UT, A&M Will be Part of Battleground 2K20 Doubleheader

Longhorn Country Staff

U-Sports Group will again bring high-level college basketball to Houston this winter with the return of The Battleground 2k20 (@Battleground2k). The neutral-site doubleheader will take place Friday, December 18th at Toyota Center. The four men’s collegiate basketball programs participating in The Battleground 2k20 include Texas, Texas A&M, Louisiana Tech and Boise State.

The Battleground 2k20 event slate will present intriguing match-ups, led by the Texas A&M Aggies (SEC) taking on the Boise State Broncos (Mountain West), followed by a match-up between the Texas Longhorns (Big 12) and the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (C-USA).

The backdrop for The Battleground 2k20 will be a campaign called Athletes Against Abuse. The [a3] Initiative, in connection with U-Sports Group, will strive to blur the lines between sport and service, inspiring athletes to use their talent, notoriety and influence to improve the lives of those around them.

“The Battleground 2k Series will provide college basketball programs with an alternative to traditional MTE's and neutral-site events,” U-Sports Group President Rhossi Carron says. “Our platform was constructed to highlight relevant social issues, with the idea of using the power of sports to create change in our communities and in ourselves. Competing, not just for the sake of winning, but also for the cause of change, is at the heart of U-Sports Group and will be reflected in our sporting events.”

The Battleground 2k20 game times, television broadcast network and ticket information will be released at a later date. For event details and updates, please visit www.Battleground2k.com.

The Battleground 2k20 is a premier basketball event owned and operated by U-Sports Group, LLC.

