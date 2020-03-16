Winter Sports Athletes Petition NCAA For Extra Year of Eligibility

When the NCAA called an abrupt end to the 2020 spring and winter sports seasons due to the threat of COVID-19, many athletes were left wondering what would happen next.

Spring athletes have been granted an extra year of eligiblity, but no decision has been made about winter athletes yet. Iowa track team member Abby Wahrman decided to take action.

"It was heartbreaking, absolutely heartbreaking," she told Yahoo Sports. "I only started throwing two years ago, and I was just starting to develop into an elite athlete. I still haven't processed yet that I may have competed in my last meet."

Coaches, athletic directors and athletes began making phone calls and posting on social media asking if outgoing seniors could be granted another year of eligibility. The question prompted Wahrman to create a petition on Change.org.

"Due to the Coronavirus, many NCAA student-athletes have been stripped of a year of eligibility before they were even able to compete," the petition said. "All of which, have been training for countless hours in order to achieve their personal and athletic goals. We understand why the NCAA are taking these precautions and believe that the issue is bigger than sports. However, having a year of eligibility taken away from these dedicated athletes simply is not right. If you are an NCAA student-athlete, or support NCAA athletics, we urge you to sign this petition in order to allow the NCAA to give back this year of eligibility to student-athletes."

As of the publishing of this article 267,494 have signed the petition. It should easily topple its goal of 300,000 signatures soon.

It will be interesting to see how the NCAA handles this situation over the next few days.