The Gould Standard: No. 2 Alabama

The Big Ten and Pac-12 believe it’s not safe to play. The ACC, Big 12 and SEC say, ``Play on.’’ Here at TMG we say, ``Write on.’’ And so, we present our fifth annual Sweet 16 Countdown to the college football season, 2020 edition.

There’s a lot of buzz around the SEC about recent uber-achievers Georgia, LSU and Auburn, which have the ingredients to be top performers. And Florida and Texas A & M have legitimate designs on elbowing their way into that picture.

So where does that leave Alabama, which missed the College Football Playoff for the first time last year after the Tide lost November meetings with LSU and Auburn by a total of eight points?

How about. . . The consensus favorite to win the nation’s best conference.

No argument here.

That’s a tribute to Nick Saban, who, all things considered, has the best case for greatest college football coach. Ever.

Tua Tagovailoa, whose final season was shortened by a gruesome injury, is gone. But the offense should still be among the nation's best.

The next man up, Mac Jones (shown above), who passed for 327 yards and three touchdowns in the 35-16 Citrus Bowl win vs. Michigan, could be pushed by five-star recruit Bryce Young at quarterback.

On defense, stud linebacker Dylan Moses, who was missed last year, returns from a major knee injury to be an anchor.

In other words, the talent is there, as usual. And if the college-football world is able to navigate through the peril of a pandemic to complete its season, there’s no better coach to have at the helm than Nick Saban.