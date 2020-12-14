Big Ten Plus-One Schedule Axes  Plan, but Saves Rivalry Games

The Big Ten not only didn’t take my advice. It didn’t even follow its own rules about matching up East vs. West, according to the final standings, for its Champions Week plus-one games.

Clearly, mine would have been more fun. Indiana and Iowa were the head-and-shoulders No. 2 teams. And Nebraska-Michigan would have been outstanding drama.

But no complaints here. I am not going to get bent out of shape because the Big Ten deviated from its own script. That's becoming a pattern this season.

It canceled its season, then decided to play. It said teams had to play at least six games to qualify for the championship game, then tore that up to accommodate Ohio State. Both were good practical calls.

In the scheme of things, throwing out the Champions Week plan is small potatoes. And no question, preserving long-running rivalry games like the Old Oaken Bucket (Purdue-Indian) and the Paul Bunyan Axe (Minnesota-Wisconsin) trumps No. 2 vs. No. 2.

It’s also convenient because it allows teams with high bowl hopes like Indiana and Iowa to avoid knocking each other off.

Here’s the official schedule:

All kickoffs, Central Flyover Time

Nebraska at Rutgers, 3 p.m. Friday, BTN

Purdue at Indiana, 6:30 p.m., Friday, BTN

Ohio State vs. Northwestern, 11 a.m. Saturday, FOX

At Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis



Minnesota at Wisconsin, 3 p.m. Saturday, BTN

Illinois at Penn State, 4:30 p.m. Saturday, FS1

Michigan at Iowa, 6 p.m. Saturday, ESPN

Michigan State at Maryland, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, BTN