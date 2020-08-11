Why the Big Ten and Pac-12 Decided Pandemic Football Was Too Dangerous

Yes, we are all disappointed that the Big Ten and Pac-12 canceled their fall football seasons on Tuesday.

Time will tell if it was the right call. But at this moment, it’s understandable that the two conferences opted to err on the side of caution.

"All the decisions we make during my tenure here will always put the mental and physical health and wellness of our student-athletes at the center,'' Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren said on the Big Ten Network. "We just believed collectively there's too much uncertainty at this point in time in our country to encourage our student-athletes to participate in fall sports.''

If you want somebody to blame, take a look around at a pandemic that continues to rage around the country. High schools that have tried to reopen have had to scale back. Flareups have occurred at many gathering points, from churches to beaches to family get-togethers.

We’ll see how that giant motorcycle gathering in South Dakota goes.

We all want life to get back to normal. Medical experts tell us we need to be patient. And vigilant.

That’s the key to playing college football safely.

Many other nations took steps to contain Covid-19. They are reopening slowly, resuming aspects of normal life without fanning the virus flames.

The United States hasn’t figured out how to do that yet.

The sports that can operate within a bubble seem to be doing OK. The NBA, the NHL, golf, NASCAR.

On the other hand, baseball, which is playing home and road games, is teetering on the brink of shutdown, with a troubling number of positive tests for the virus.

College football’s home-and-road model most closely resembles baseball. And the Big Ten already was experiencing an unacceptable number of positive tests for the virus—tests that were disrupting pre-training-camp workouts.

That was not headed in the right direction.

Plus, the potential for lingering health issues caused by Covid-19, combined with the threat of legal actions that schools would face from student-athletes who became permanently unwell, helped push the Big Ten and Pac-12 to shut down.

There’s a lot of angst and disappointment today because the decision seems to have come so soon and so sudden. Perhaps they could have waited longer if they had undertaken a shorter season.

But they didn’t. For good reason. There were so many hurdles and expenses that would have turned college football games into a minefield.

We’ll see how the other three Power 5 conferences handle their situations when they reach the point where they need to make a decision to play football in a pandemic. And if they play, we’ll see if they can play safely.

It’s understandable that Nebraska coach Scott Frost and Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh are expressing their disagreement with the decision.

It’s also understandable that many top players also are insisting that they want to play.

If Nebraska really wants to go ahead and have a season against schools that are proceeding, fine.

But that also opens a can of worms. If Nebraska plays football this fall, will it also play football in the spring, when the Big Ten hopes to have an abbreviated season?

And for all the coaches and players who want to play football this fall, many players have expressed concerns and fears about the risks involved in playing through the Covid-19 pandemic.

A group of Pac-12 players already has threatened to boycott if their demands for safety and other reforms are not met. A group of Big Ten players has issued a similar set of demands, although they were not backed by a boycott threat.

Players in other conferences have voiced support for a players’ association. Telling players it’s safe to play football when that is a debatable question will only fuel the movement for a players’ movement.

That is not a situation university athletic departments want to create.

So yes, it’s a shame, an incredible shame, that two of college football’s most important conferences have shelved their 2020 seasons.

And even if the other three Power 5 conferences decide to play, there are no guarantees they will be able to do that.

There are larger forces at work here. This isn’t simply about universities creating a safe environment for football.

It’s about an entire nation containing a deadly virus that continues to flourish out of control—taking thousands of lives, making many more thousands seriously ill and with no end in sight.

If we had taken steps to deal with the Covid-19 crisis earlier, we wouldn’t be talking about how disappointing it is that the Big Ten and Pac-12 have pulled the plug. But the virus is not showing signs of going away. As a result, football is looking more and more like a casualty. And not just in the conferences that have already concluded that it’s unwise to play this fall.